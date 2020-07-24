America's Covid response is flawed. But even the gold standard nations are seeing big shoots

However, even countries praised for their quick and effective responses to Covid-19 are seeing large outbreaks and resurgences of the infection, as it is clear that successes in containing the virus are often only temporary.

His government took additional steps to curb a second wave in March, when Hong Kong residents began to return to the city, bringing the virus with them. Authorities banned non-residents from entering Hong Kong, halted traffic through the city's airport, and implemented strict quarantines and tests on arrivals.

Gyms were closed, alcohol sales in bars were banned, restaurants or cafes were closed, or additional security measures were installed.

For many weeks, daily virus cases dropped to single digits, and sometimes to zero.

Despite all this, the semi-autonomous region has faced a "third wave" of infections since July 6, and authorities have warned of possible "exponential growth" in the cases.

On Friday, the city confirmed 123 cases, the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic began, according to health officials. Public meetings were limited to four people again after the limit had risen to 50, gyms were closed, and travelers entering now must show evidence of a negative test.

The city has introduced a mask mandate for the first time, although many of its citizens wore them anyway.

"If this trend continues, (it will be) very difficult to handle the situation," said Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Hong Kong Center for Health Protection, warning that the city's testing capacity, quarantine facilities and hospital capacity was reaching the limit. . Altogether, the city has reported 2,372 Covid-19 cases, and now people are urged to stay home.

Australia

Australia was another country considered the gold standard for its pandemic response.

On February 1, Australia joined the United States in closing its borders to foreign visitors who had recently been to China. As the virus spread, Australia banned entry from Iran, South Korea, and Italy in early March, before closing its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents on March 19.

The country banned public gatherings and non-essential travel as part of a series of restrictions in late March, and for a time, the outbreak was widely considered under control.

A spokesman for the Australian Department of Health said in a statement to CNN in early May that "we have flattened the curve of cases and new infections."

On May 8, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a plan to reopen the country in July, when the government began reducing social distancing measures with the country's reported cases by almost 7,000, with 97 deaths.

"The next step beyond this will be building confidence and the momentum that will get our economy back on track and for Australians to stand up and move forward with confidence," Morrison said.

Dr. William Haseltine, chair of the ACCESS Health International expert group, showed Australia as an example for the United States. He said the nation, along with China and New Zealand, had effectively dealt with serious outbreaks of the coronavirus, and through testing, contact tracing and clear guidance, cases were reduced to single digits.

But he was forced to isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation on July 7 after a virus outbreak in the city of Melbourne.

The border between Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), Australia's two most populous states, was closed for the first time, the blockade was re-imposed, and the masks were made mandatory last weekend. Buying food, exercising, going to work, and caring are the only exceptions to the order to stay home for Melbourne and the surrounding area.

Victoria recorded 403 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, the third-highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began, slightly below Tuesday's record of 484 new cases. Australia now has more than 13,000 cases and 140 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Japan

Japan also appeared to have effectively responded to the coronavirus.

On May 25, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted his state of emergency and said in a briefing that "we were able to end the outbreak in about a month and a half the Japanese way." He said the nation would gradually increase social and economic activities to create a "new life" with the coronavirus.

Commercial and social activities began to return and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that museums and sports facilities would reopen safely, and that schooling would be gradually reintroduced.

The Japanese government even launched a new travel initiative to encourage domestic travel.

But since then infections began to rise, and Japan recorded its highest daily record of 981 cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry, along with two deaths. The total number of cases in Japan now stands at almost 29,000, with 994 deaths, according to JHU.

Several prefectures with the largest cities posted record numbers on Thursday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike reported a record 366 new cases of Covid-19, the first time it passed the 300 mark. According to Koike, 60% of patients are in their 20s and 30s.

Last week, the government announced it would withdraw travel to Tokyo from the new travel program, noting that Tokyo residents would also be excluded.

New research from Japan suggests that many groups of coronaviruses outside of hospitals may have been started by people younger than 40 or not feeling sick, underscoring the importance of measures, such as facial coatings, to delay the spread .

Israel

For months, Israel also appeared to be an international success model for coronaviruses.

With early travel restrictions and radical closings, the nation largely contained the spread of the virus, recording a mortality rate that was much better than that of many countries in the western world. As the coronavirus passed through the US and Europe, Israel moved toward reopening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regularly held press conferences on this success, warning of the newest challenges and taking credit for the victories.

On April 18, almost exactly two months after Israel discovered his first case, Netanyahu declared that the country had been successful in its fight, setting a global example "to safeguard life and block the outbreak of the pandemic." He predicted that Israel would also set an example by restarting the economy.

But the second wave that your health experts are now cataloging seems to be tracking a very different ending.

Just weeks after the reopening of restaurants, shopping malls, and beaches, Israel was seeing a 50-fold increase in coronavirus cases from approximately 20 new cases per day in mid-May to more than 1,000 less than two months later.

In early July, Netanyahu announced that gyms, pools, event rooms, pubs, and more would be closed indefinitely, while restaurants and houses of worship would operate with a limited number. Netanyahu, desperate to avoid a total blockade with unemployment of more than 20%, issued a stern warning.

"All the citizens of Israel know, or need to understand, that we must now take limited measures, with the least economic impact possible, to avoid those extreme measures that will paralyze the economy," he said.

But on July 17, Israel again imposed a series of strict limitations, bringing the country closer to a second full shutdown, as the cases reached another daily record. The government announced that restaurants would be limited to take-out or delivery service, gatherings limited to 10 people inside, and stores, shopping malls, museums and lounges to be closed on weekends. Starting on Friday, the beaches will also close on weekends.

On Thursday, Israel reached a new record of 1,819 new cases in 24 hours. The previous record of 1,758 was set a day earlier.

At a cabinet meeting that day, Netanyahu warned: "We are doing everything possible to avoid a general blockade … We do not have many options; it is not a normal situation. This is not a situation in which we can do all these processes that They have been days and hope that everything is fine. The disease is changing speed and we must change along with it. "

Public confidence in Netanyahu's handling of the pandemic is rapidly fading. From a peak of 73% in mid-May, when the country appeared to have Covid-19 under control, its approval plummeted to 46%, according to surveys conducted by Channel 12 News.

Israel's top public health official, Professor Siegal Sadetzki, resigned and wrote on Facebook: "I regret that, for several weeks, the management of the outbreak has lost direction. Despite systemic and regular warnings in the various systems and in discussions in different forums, we watch in frustration as the window of opportunity runs out. "

Demonstrations outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence have grown in size and frequency as protesters demonstrate against corruption, as well as by the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its serious economic impact.

It is not an exact science

Concerns are growing elsewhere. On July 1, people in the Czech capital Prague built a 1,600-foot table and held a large public dinner to celebrate the end of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The country imposed strict and early rules and the masks became mandatory for everyone outside the home as of March 19.

But an increase in cases during the reduction of restrictions has seen several measures re-imposed. Czechs will have to wear facial masks indoors at all events with more than 100 people, including weddings and funerals, starting Saturday. All these events will be limited to 500 people, compared to 1,000, the Czech Health Ministry announced on Friday.

In Prague, people must wear face masks again in all medical facilities, including doctor's offices and pharmacies. People still have to wear facial covers on the subway, the city announced. The country has now reported 14,800 cases and 365 deaths, according to JHU.

While new case numbers remain low in many of these countries compared to nations where the pandemic is rampant, such as the US and Brazil, experts say the latest increase in cases shows that, Despite stricter anti-epidemic controls, the virus still poses a threat.

And since social distancing and behavioral changes are not rocket science, resurgences emphasize that fully eradicating risk may be impossible until a vaccine is found, and waves of infection and new blockages continue.