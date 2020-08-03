America's Food System Is Killing Americans (Opinion)

Among the most important risk factors for hospitalization and death in Covid-19 are the presence of chronic diet-related diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, and obesity. Starting point of the United States? Almost three in four American adults are overweight or obese.

And half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes. A 2018 study found that only 12% of Americans are metabolically healthy, defined as having optimal levels of markers and blood pressures, as well as waist circumference. Diet-related illnesses are no longer things to worry about in the future. In a pandemic environment, they could hasten death next week.

Poor metabolic health comes, in part, from poor quality diets and poor nutrition. Just as chronic baseline disease portends a worse outcome for people with Covid-19, our food system is the pre-existing condition in our country that leaves us all at greater risk. As doctors and chefs, we believe that now, more than ever, it is essential to tackle nutritional insecurity head-on in the United States.

While food insecurity is about providing more food, nutritional insecurity is about providing the right food, so that we and our children can build the metabolic health we need to better survive this and future pandemics.

Most of our inherited food policies were born out of national security concerns in the 1940s. They were conceptualized during a time of absolute caloric deprivation, when up to 40% of military recruits were ineligible for service due to malnutrition and under weight. Initiatives such as the National School Lunch Program, the modern food stamp program, and other nutritional assistance programs soon followed.

In the private sector, subsidies enabled mass production and food storage in preparation for food shortages during the next global conflict. Post-war food industrialization led to a domestic food market riddled with highly processed, carbohydrate-laden, stable, and convenient foods.

The consumption of these cheap products increased, while the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables decreased. The American diet went from largely whole foods to highly processed foods that require little time and cooking. The debacle of diet-related illnesses we face today is an unwanted result.

Programs born of good intentions for reasons of national security and convenience no longer fit the bill. Instead of keeping our children and the most vulnerable healthy and productive, we are sicker now than we were after depression. A 2018 report presented by Mission: Readiness, a council of retired admirals and generals advocating for policies that help children stay healthy, at school, and smoothly, stated that "in the United States, 71 percent of youth of all ages 17 and 24 do not qualify for military service, "pointing to exceptionally high rates of obesity starting at age 2.

The numbers have changed, and so have the health conditions. Fewer Americans are physically prepared for work and war than in 1945, however, instead of being underweight and malnourished, they are overweight and malnourished.

Now, during this pandemic, our industrialized food system, optimized for efficiency over resilience, appears to be failing. You just have to witness how farmers dump milk and fresh produce and see the Depression-era style lines wrapped around food banks to realize the depth of our food crisis. Now is the time to tackle nutritional insecurity and support regional and specialty farmers.

While there are significant financial and distribution challenges that our food system faces during the pandemic, there are still important things we can do right away to help improve nutritional security.

We see an opportunity to harness the greatest impact on public health through changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which serves some 40 million Americans.

We can promote better health by evaluating the quality of calories over quantity. Ten percent of SNAP dollars go toward the purchase of sugary sugary drinks, which equates to a subsidy of approximately $ 7 billion for sugar. This can be easily solved by doubling the USDA fresh produce incentive, which combines federal, state and philanthropic dollars to support the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

Modeling studies suggest that combined incentive and disincentive programs are cost neutral, but lead to significant gains in health outcomes and cost savings equivalent to approximately $ 10 billion over five years. SNAP has had early success with incentive-based pilot programs, which if expanded offer significant public health gains.

Our response to food insecurity during the pandemic has focused primarily on supporting food banks, but this is not working. In April, for example, 10,000 cars lined up in San Antonio in just one day, and thousands of them waited overnight for their place in line.

In New York, people wait up to six hours in line at distribution sites. The executive leadership of major emergency feeding organizations has called on Washington to expand SNAP, rather than taking people to already overloaded and under-resourced facilities.

SNAP expansion offers the added benefit of stimulating local and regional economies. The USDA economic impact model suggests that every dollar spent on SNAP is an economic multiplier, producing up to $ 1.50 in economic activity. Since a large proportion of SNAP beneficiaries live in rural regions, the subsidy often supports small businesses, such as farmers, local food retailers, and supermarkets. A 2016 study showed that this multiplier effect is even greater when SNAP dollars are exchanged at farmers markets.

With rampant food insecurity in the midst of a negative business cycle, boosting investments in SNAP benefits is beneficial for everyone. It would have been a boon to San Antonio's retail supermarket economy if those 10,000 cars went to any of the many grocery stores and supermarkets with SNAP benefits to buy the foods of their choice.

Now is the opportunity to connect the dots between our food system and health. We have long operated in silos to the detriment of food and public health. Approximately 65% ​​of adults receiving SNAP are on Medicaid, according to a report by the Center for Bipartisan Policy.

We have the ability to track how food and nutritional incentives can support better health outcomes and drive cost savings, while supporting retailers and farmers. Once this link is established, we can rebuild a better system focused on health promotion and prevention rather than dealing with the long-term and unsustainable consequences of chronic disease.

The American food system is not broken – it works as designed, a system optimized for efficiency, not one optimized for resilience and nutrition. But our food system is killing us, and that happened long before Covid-19. It is likely to continue unless we take steps now to take advantage of food as medicine.