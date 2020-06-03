America's lynching legacy is not the whole story. Many say it is still happening today

Before that day, the 23-year-old chipper was known as a mom's son. He would not leave the house without telling his mother, Viola, that he loved her and kissing her. I'd give him another little kiss when he got home.

"I'm sure he screamed," Mom! when I was in that field, "said Heather Coggins." He came home. Immediately when I saw it I thought, 'This is modern lynching like Tim'. "

Lynching is a hazy and hazy word. It evokes terrifying specters from the nation's past, but speaks to those most connected to crime and to those who study the lynching legacy of the United States, and they will say that many African-Americans do not consider it history.

Because it is happening now.

Michael Brown, To understand it is to illuminate anger in American cities, as protesters flood the streets, as they did for Rodney King Freddie gray – demanding the practice of killing black people at their legitimate closure.

The word lynching means different things to different people. Some say it involves rope. Others, a mafia or torture. Some feel that they must invoke fear from the community. Everyone agrees that it is out of court. When the police do the murder, it clouds the problem. And people of various ethnicities have been attacked, but not like blacks in the south.

Where some say that the excessive use of the word runs the risk of diminishing its power, Atanya Hayes, descendant of one of the victims in the 1946 Ford Lynchings of Moore , in which four sharecroppers were beaten and killed in Georgia, said the point of speaking is their power.

"Lynching is one of those words that moves anyone who hears it. It makes people feel what we feel when this happens to one of our people," Hayes said.

Historians and headlines label certain lynchings, such as Moore's Ford or the 19-year-old Ku Klux Klan murder of 19-year-old Michael Donald in Alabama, as the latest. Not true, various sources tell CNN. They bristle at the idea that today's violence marks a return to the old days.

"We are not seeing anything new," said Emory University professor of philosophy George Yancy. "There is no return because we never left … I don't think we'll go back to a dark chapter. All the book's chapters have always been devastating to blacks."

These lynchings are not the grandiose depraved displays of the late 1800s and early 1900s, when black men were skinned or castrated and pregnant women were burned alive before crowds took pictures and collected body parts as souvenirs.

However, the killings continue. In 2020. More than half a century after the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Lynching or not, he has to stop, they say. Here are his thoughts:

Niece

In addition to losing her uncle Tim in 1983, Heather Coggins lost another uncle, Eugene Coggins, who died in police custody in 2001, he said. Their deaths remind him of Arbery and Floyd.

"Our family has endured both cases. I see Ahmaud Arbery as modern lynching," he said. "I can go hunting this human because I have the white privilege … I can kill this black man, the country doesn't care about him, his life is not worth as much as mine and we can get away with it." That is what we saw in our case. "

Tim Moore Coggins was killed by Bill Moore Sr. and brother-in-law Frankie Gebhardt for socializing with Gebhardt's "old woman," a white woman, according to testimony in Gebhardt's trial

Although justice came, the Coggins family spent 35 years wondering what happened to Timothy, said Heather Coggins, who was six at the time. The local newspaper barely covered it in 1983.

Fear and mistrust dictated many of his life's decisions. He learned to "maneuver as calmly as possible," he said, avoiding the police and white communities.

When he met a The CNN reporter on her uncle's case in 2017 waited to enter a cafe because a circling truck raised her suspicions. She entered after being satisfied that she did not pose a threat.

"Why would we not fear the media or the police in terms that no one is protecting us? No one wants to hear our story," he said.

The philosopher

Yancy is comfortable with the term, lynching, for hate-motivated murder, he said. He doesn't appreciate being told otherwise.

"Whose reality is this? It is the reality of blacks in America," he said. "The freedom to name our reality is a form of empowerment. Who can define our reality? We do it."

The country is founded on white supremacy, starting with Native American genocide and black slavery, he said. Lynchings were not popular during slavery. Slaves were property. You did not destroy the property, said the professor.

Once slavery was abolished, whites sought to control a liberated workforce. Lynchings discouraged social mobility, served as surveillance, and instilled fear, forcing blacks to "internalize the ever-present possibility that this could happen for minor infractions," he said.

"Lynching worked as a form of control and as a form of intimidation," he said.

Most of the victims were accused, often wrongly, of serious crimes such as rape or murder, relying on tropes that blacks were hypersexual and vicious.

Criminalizing black men and considering them subhuman, more like beasts in the field than white men, served to justify the brutality with which they were treated, Yancy said. Even Friedrich Nietzsche, widely admired on American campuses, wrote that blacks had a higher tolerance for pain.

Today, the "white gaze" views African Americans similarly, Yancy said. He compares him to Procrustes, the bandit of Greek mythology who forced travelers to lie down in his iron bed. If they were too short, I would stretch and stretch them. Too high, it would cut off their limbs.

"The white gaze is Procrustean," said Yancy. "It makes the black body fit your expectations."

"The black body is oversaturated with violence. The wallet turns into a ghostly pistol," said Yancy, who does not jog in white neighborhoods or walk with her cell phone outside.

Like many murders, Floyd's fits the lynch mold, he said. A white man, acting out of fear, pushed and extrajudicially exerted free violence on a man he considered a criminal, he said.

"Why did George Floyd deserve to have a knee in his neck during that time?" Yancy asked. "You don't have to do anything to be found guilty. It's enough that you are black … Lynching as a form of violence against blacks continues, but all the multiple ways that lynching takes place are displaced."

The disruptor

Morris Dees, co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center, represented Michael Donald's mother against the United States of America, whose members beat and hanged their teenage son in 1981.

The $ 7 million verdict in the civil case was credited with the bankruptcy of the Klan , transforming it from a nationally organized team into a loose-cell coalition.

Some have called Donald the latest lynching in the United States. While Donald's murder was "the last (lynching) where a rope was thrown around someone's neck and hung on a tree," Dees said, he doesn't know if the term can be applied to the murders the United States has seen lately. .

In Arbery's case, "that's certainly a cruel and racist murder. There's no question about it," he said, and the death of Floyd and The death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, they are examples of excessive police force.

"These are all extrajudicial actions that the police took and had no basis to do so," Dees said.

People can have cases of lynching, and they have similar characteristics, but "it would not fit the true definition," he said. He prefers a more traditional definition, involving crowds taking the law into their own hands or targeting someone based on race.

Recognize that defining the word can become blurry. Some may not consider the 1988 murder of Mulugeta Seraw in Portland, Oregon, lynching, but the white supremacists picked the Ethiopian student at random and beat him to death with a baseball bat.

It's "a lynching (as terrible) as I'd never want to see," he said.

In 1990, Dees and the SPLC went after the White Aryan resistance, of which the Seraw assassins were members, and won a $ 12.5 million civil verdict.

"We got them out of business," said Dees.

Mother and son

"The whole lynching business is not as brutal now as it was in the past, but I don't think it's something that is gone. It's still here," he said.

The 18-year-old opened his door on May 3 to about 15 people, including a uniformed officer from the next county. Three men, including the officer, were armed. They were looking for an African American teenager who mistakenly believed he was with a missing white girl.

Dameon told them they had the wrong house. They did not believe him, and the officer nailed his foot to the door, he said. The shock woke up her mother.

"They were convinced that they had the right person, and basically that we were lying," Monica Shepard recalled.

After a terrifying spell, she convinced them they were in the wrong place, and the neighbors called the police. No one was hurt, but it reminded him of what he read about the 1923 Rosewood massacre in Florida, where white men hunted blacks to avenge an alleged assault on a white woman.

The group was "basically a lynch mob," he said, but the term is not entirely accurate. Lynchings are hangings, he said. Dameon, however, prefers to lynch the mob.

"That's a pretty accurate name for the group," he said. "It wasn't that far from having a whip in the old days. They had intentions. They were looking for an African American for a crime against a white woman."

"If I were that person at the door, I don't know what they would have done to him."

Fortunately, Dameon and her mother had had "the conversation," the rite for black children where parents explain that they will be treated differently for their skin, and he knew he wouldn't escalate the situation , he said.

"Being a black man in the United States, you cannot do and say things that others get away with, and I have instilled that since I was 8 years old," said his mother. He has never had a conversation with his two daughters.

Monica Shepard is still nervous. Despite a great deal of support from his mostly white neighbors and graduation cards coming from strangers across the country, he still worries. She has been hugging Dameon and asking her whereabouts more frequently, she said.

"I don't want him to feel nervous and anxious, but I find myself reviewing it further."

The sociologist

Stewart Tolnay has dedicated significant effort to quantify the lynchings of the United States. He and his academic colleagues have identified thousands. Still, the University of Washington professor of sociology knows that all his noble efforts will not yield a real result.

"Ultimately, we will never know the full and exact scope of lynching in the United States, as many lynchings are lost entirely in the historical record," said Tolnay, whose books include "A Festival of Violence: An Analysis of Lynchings of the south, 1882-1930 ".

While he regards Arbery's death as lynching, he is more restricted when it comes to other recent cases. He believes Floyd and Taylor would be alive if they were white, he said, but cautions against calling all racially motivated lynchings.

"To the extent that the term has a cache that is important to us, it loses its meaning," he said.

Words matter, especially when it comes to this painful story, he said.

"It gives more impact and meaning to an incident today called lynching," he said.

Lynching was a form of social control, designed to foster racial divisions and discourage blacks from aspiring, he said, and there are a myriad of studies looking at the links between lynching and crime today.

The growing body of research examines whether the areas that embraced lynchings decades ago have more white-on-black homicides, more corporal punishment at school, less hate crime legislation (or zeal to enforce it), and more death penalty cases. , said. University of New Mexico investigators are exploring "Possible ways of lynching violence in the past could be connected to contemporary police violence."

"There seems to be some historical legacy that connects the present with the past," Tolnay said. "To say that historical lynchings are unrelated today overlooks all that evidence."

The granddaughter

Atanya Hayes was not yet born when a mob dragged her grandfather, Roger Malcom, 24, and three sharecroppers down a wagon trail to the Apalachee River in Walton County, Georgia. hitting and shooting them repeatedly.

However, she still feels pain. She still longs for justice. He also sees links between today's violence and the deaths of sharecroppers in 1946 known as Moore's Ford lynchings.

Arbery? Floyd? Taylor? All lynchings, she said. Americans often grant benefits of the doubt when police kill, the 50-year-old added.

"Things are different today, but there are many similarities," he said. "Calling it lynching elevates it so that people can understand why it is so damaging to us … When we use lynching in today's society, that's the wound that opened up."

He fights for justice in the murders of Moore at Ford, 74, because the laws that prohibited the murder of his grandfather also prohibited Arbery & # 39; s, Floyd & # 39; s and Taylor & # 39; s in his mind.

"At the time they did this, it was illegal. It was illegal then. It is illegal now," he said. "With my grandfather, it was expected. It shouldn't be happening now."

It bothers him that his grandfather's killers died with his reputation intact, especially when racism permeated the investigation, he said. Governor Eugene Talmadge was an avowed racist, and his head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Samuel Roper, later became an imperial wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

In his latest battle, Hayes wants 16 days of grand jury testimony, without pressing murder charges, to be revealed that the United States Department of Justice is fighting, citing the importance of grand jury secrecy. She resents her government fighting against her. For her, it is the same as holding the Nazis accountable for the Holocaust, she said.

"You feel helpless to the extent that you feel hopeless," he said. "We may not have shackles that ring and ring, but we have shackles, and there is nothing you can do about it."

Lawyer

Hayes' hopes rest on New Jersey attorney Joseph Bell, who worked with historian Anthony Pitch to reveal the grand jury transcripts after Pitch discovered them in the National Archives a few years ago.

Pitch, who died last year, wrote a book about Moore's Ford called "The Last Lynching". The title was the publisher's idea, Bell said, and Pitch was concerned about it.

Bell realizes that most, if not all, of Moore's Ford assassins are dead, but the case, which a former SPLC president once called "one of the unfinished chapters of the civil rights movement" "It was too important not to chase to the end," he said.

The FBI was sent to Monroe for its first civil rights investigation. President Harry Truman established a civil rights committee after Southern Democrats blocked his anti-lynching bill. Also, Bell said, George Dorsey, 28, one of the sharecroppers, was a World War II veteran who fought for a country that hated him.

"This man had the courage to wear the uniform of this country and spent five years on the Pacific and North African fronts," said Bell. "These men risk their lives and coming back here and being treated like less than a man, like a servant, was a sharecropper, it's a total disregard for people."

Walton County locals told him he was only creating trouble, and a black resident warned him, "They'll make history in 30 seconds," he recalled. (In 2007, a white elderly woman in Walton County told a CNN reporter reporting on Moore's Ford to leave those "poor people alone." She meant the killers.)

"Fear and terror continue to haunt the land near where the four bodies were found near the Moore Ford Bridge," Bell said.

He is incredulous that the FBI interviewed 2,790 people without a single arrest, though Georgia State Patrol Commander William Spence told the media at the time: "The best people in town will not speak."

"It was a complete injustice. It was the murder of four African Americans and a distinguished veteran of World War II, who died as a murderer," he said. "We hope that the courts are the bastion of truth and justice. Why was there no one prosecuted for these heinous acts?"

You will take your request for records to the US Supreme Court. USA In August, when you ask the higher court to reconsider a lower federal court decision not to release you.

"The truth is always important," he said, "to find out if there was complicity."