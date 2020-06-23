America's mask resistance is just the latest example of a perennial struggle





The perennial American struggle between the government and the veneration of individual freedom is returning to its peak: some citizens oppose expert guidance to cover their faces to control the spread of the coronavirus.

If you live in a country where the balance between personal rights and collective well-being is different, you can consider the refusal to wear a mask as pure selfishness. But while many Americans wear masks, the rebellion is part of the country's political DNA. North Carolina's Ashley Smith, for example, recently burned a mask in a frying pan in a Facebook video, and told CNN's sister channel HLN that the mandatory use of a mask violates "our freedoms." In Arizona, where the rate of coronavirus infection is increasing, Charles Gbekia said he would not wear a mask despite losing the family to the virus. In California, where the masks have been made mandatory, a senior health official said Monday that he had received death threats over the issue.

President Donald Trump is barely helping, with his message that masking is inherently weak, liberal, and not American. Last week, he reflected that Americans who wore face covers were trying to hurt him politically.

As he often does, he is breaking a social flaw for his own political gain. But it is not the first time that masks have become a political turning point: the same thing happened in the 1918 influenza pandemic, when Americans were told to make masks at home. Iowa residents back then were enraged at orders to wear masks on streetcars. And in California, a doctor who requested the use of masks was criticized as a "fashion fanatic" and a "mask propaganda provider". The current debate also parallels past clashes over the government sticking its nose in seat belts, smoking and pistols.