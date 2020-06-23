America's mask resistance is just the latest example of a perennial struggle

The perennial American struggle between the government and the veneration of individual freedom is returning to its peak: some citizens oppose expert guidance to cover their faces to control the spread of the coronavirus.

If you live in a country where the balance between personal rights and collective well-being is different, you can consider the refusal to wear a mask as pure selfishness. But while many Americans wear masks, the rebellion is part of the country's political DNA. North Carolina's Ashley Smith, for example, recently burned a mask in a frying pan in a Facebook video, and told CNN's sister channel HLN that the mandatory use of a mask violates "our freedoms." In Arizona, where the rate of coronavirus infection is increasing, Charles Gbekia said he would not wear a mask despite losing the family to the virus. In California, where the masks have been made mandatory, a senior health official said Monday that he had received death threats over the issue.

President Donald Trump is barely helping, with his message that masking is inherently weak, liberal, and not American. Last week, he reflected that Americans who wore face covers were trying to hurt him politically.

As he often does, he is breaking a social flaw for his own political gain. But it is not the first time that masks have become a political turning point: the same thing happened in the 1918 influenza pandemic, when Americans were told to make masks at home. Iowa residents back then were enraged at orders to wear masks on streetcars. And in California, a doctor who requested the use of masks was criticized as a "fashion fanatic" and a "mask propaganda provider". The current debate also parallels past clashes over the government sticking its nose in seat belts, smoking and pistols.

The lesson from history is clear: tell insubordinate Americans to wear a mask if necessary. But if the government tells them to wear one, there will be problems.

An archived page from The Los Angeles Times, November 8, 1918.

& # 39; PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES & # 39;

After a weekend campaign rally with less-than-expected turnout, President Donald Trump changed the subject Monday morning with a string of widely discredited lies about alleged election fraud in the US election, writes Marshall Cohen. from CNN. "ADJUSTED ELECTIONS 2020: MILLION TICKETS BY MAIL WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!" Trump tweeted, among other claims.

The catch: Trump's main accusation, that voting by mail leads to "massive fraud", is completely false. Contrary to the President's claims, there are far more cases of eligible voters who did not receive their ballots in the mail on time and were therefore potentially deprived of their rights, that there are examples of people fraudulently issuing multiple ballots, according to one review. of CNN data from half a dozen recent primaries. Authorities are trying to solve these problems before November.

It would be a "waste of paper" for foreign countries to print fraudulent ballots, according to Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida who heads the United States Election Project and is a leading authority on voting data and statistics. "The legally valid (ballots) printed by election officials have many guarantees to protect against fraudulent voting," he tweeted.

Phase Two Postcard, NYC style

On Monday, New York City entered the second phase of its reopening plan, meaning offices can now reopen, restaurants can offer terrace dinners, and barbers can finally begin to get New Yorkers back to be presentable.

Although critically acclaimed and much-needed for many small businesses, these openings may not have much of an impact on everyday city life. Of the office workers who still have jobs, many choose to work from home instead of going to Manhattan. And alfresco dining has already been the norm for weeks in Brooklyn, where the sidewalks are lined with block barbecues and the dinners are tiered-style seating on reddish stone benches. (However, the novelty of grooming hair after more than 100 days of closure is still a big problem.)

Interestingly, it is the parts of the city that have been anointed as legally open that feel even more closed, in part due to the requirements of social distancing. Subway stations are suspiciously quiet, with no movement and massive murmur of fever from pre-coronavirus commuting. Narrow storefronts feel cavernous, as signs warn customers to queue outside. In contrast, Rockaway Beach's forbidden waters were filled with children and adults on a recent weekend.

And as temperatures rise and the police reevaluate their methods, illicit business seems to be accelerating: Murders, robberies and shootings in the city are increasing dramatically. This summer's soundtrack is the nightly buzz of banned fireworks, usually from multiple directions and with an unprecedented frequency that some members of the local police are beginning to wonder if they are being used to cover up the sounds of gunshots.

While vast stretches of the city still remain painfully stagnant, there is evidence around every corner that many New Yorkers are not waiting for any official authorization.

& # 39; You are not allowed to write a book & # 39;

In case new books about First Lady Melania Trump and former National Security Advisor John Bolton aren't enough, there's another possible pocket bomb on the way this summer: Mary Trump, the President's niece, has written a book described as "revealing, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made it." The book will be released on July 28, according to the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster.

"He is not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios in an interview on Friday. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, with whom I have a good relationship, she has a brother, Fred, with whom I have a good relationship, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a non-disclosure" .

