Amid signs of trouble for Trump, Republican mega-donors rush to retain the Senate







Two of the Republican Party's biggest contributors, Las Vegas casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson, and his medical wife, Miriam, recently made their biggest donation of the 2020 election cycle, giving a combined total of $ 25 million to the Leadership Fund of the Senate, a super PAC that works to retain the majority of the Republican Party in the chamber.

"Our donors are very concerned about the political environment and are focused on making sure we have the Senate," Steven Law, who oversees the Senate Leadership Fund, told CNN this week. Law is a former chief aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the Super PAC is closely aligned with the Kentucky Republican.

Among Republican concerns, Law said: A Democratic majority could move to gut the 60-vote filibuster rule in the Senate to advance Medicare for All, the New Green Deal, statehood for Washington, DC, and other simple majority Democratic proposals. Democrat Joe Biden has signaled an opening to end the 60-vote threshold that is now needed to pass most of the legislation in the house.

"We see the Senate as the last and last firewall to defend against the left-wing Democratic policies we've seen fall from the candidates' mouths," Law said.