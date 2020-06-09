Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai airport launches concierge service

No contact? No problem.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), famous as the world's busiest air hub for international travel, has launched a concierge service to lessen physical contact amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the airport announced the partial reopening of Dubai Duty Free retail operations at Concourse B – West in Terminal 3. The shopping area has been closed since March 25, when UAE government officials (UAE) temporarily suspended passenger flights in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bustling Terminal 3 area serves all Emirates flights at Dubai Airport; The UAE's largest airline recently announced that it would resume flights to Chicago, Toronto, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Sydney and Melbourne.

To promote safe physical distancing and minimize contact in the fight against viral illness, travelers can now order products through a new concierge desk and receive them directly, eliminating the need to examine aisles themselves.

Dubai Duty Free CEO Colm McLoughlin said the retailer was "very pleased" to reopen the green light, explaining that a "wide range of sanitation and rezoning measures" has also been added to protect both buyers like the staff. Retail units in Terminal 2 are expected to reopen later this week, McLoughlin said.

In addition to the concierge service, Dubai Duty Free has also added directional floor markings, installed Plexiglas at the sales counters, and adopted new equipment to disinfect cash and products.

Customers will also be encouraged to use contactless payment and even purchase through a click-and-collect service, which allows orders up to 48 hours before travel.

The Associated Press reports that DXB saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019, according to MarketWatch.

