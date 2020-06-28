Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pediatric group urges the & # 39; goal & # 39; of students & # 39; physically present at school & # 39; this autumn

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Thursday issued a set of reentry policies for schools to follow, urging that all consideration for the fall aim to have students "physically present at school," despite a continuous increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

In its "Planning Considerations COVID-19: Guidance for School Reentry", the AAP outlined its "Key Principles" for school reentry policies. They included, among other things, being "flexible and agile in responding to new information" and accommodating disadvantaged students.

"Given the above principles, the AAP strongly recommends that all policy considerations for the upcoming school year begin with the goal of having students physically present at school," wrote the AAP.

The AAP noted that children and teens were "less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to have serious illness" as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

"Policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within schools must be balanced against known harm to children, adolescents, families and the community by keeping children at home," the group wrote.

Officials in nearly every US state ordered schools to be closed for the remainder of the school year in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In May, President Trump called for the reopening of schools across the United States, as most remained closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health of students during the pandemic.

Still, many of the nation's school districts have yet to announce solid plans for the upcoming school year. The AAP boost came amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country, with Texas and Florida implementing new restrictions.

"COVID-19 has taken a very fast and dangerous turn in Texas in the past few weeks," said Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, who had allowed businesses to start reopening in early May, but on Friday closed bars and limited restaurant dining in the middle of a peak in cases.

More Florida beaches will be closed again to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus as officials tried to cut down on large gatherings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said interactions between youths were driving the increase.

"Caution was thrown into the wind, and then we are where we are," said DeSantis, a Republican.

New York state reported five new virus deaths on Saturday, the lowest number of daily deaths reported since March 15. During the state peak last April, almost 800 people died each day. New York has still led the nation in COVID-19 deaths with nearly 25,000.

In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, suspended plans to move counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as cases continued to escalate. But, in Hawaii, the city of Honolulu announced that the camps will reopen for the first time in three months with limited permits to ensure social distancing.

Associated Press contributed to this report..