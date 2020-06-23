Amish teenager missing from rural Pennsylvania after church service

According to police and social media reports, an Amish teenager was reported missing from rural Pennsylvania after failing to return home from the church over the weekend.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen around noon Sunday walking from a church service at Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her disappearance. He was supposed to go to a meeting with his youth group, but he never got there, according to local FOX 43.

The woman's parents reported the disappearance to police on Monday morning and said it was unusual for her to take off without telling anyone, the outlet reported.

"There is no real explainable reason why she would be missing," Lt. Matthew Hess, of the East Lampeter Township Police Department, told local FOX 43.

Pennsylvania state police are now assisting with the investigation and said Stoltzfoos is believed to have "a special risk of damage or injury."

"We have no indication of criminal activity at this time," Hess told the outlet. "We are crossing all of our T's and tapping all of our I's to try to figure out what might be going on."

Hess also told local WGAL station that the department "had no reason to believe he wanted to leave."

"She didn't indicate to anyone that she wanted to take a trip," said Hess, "so it's very rare for Linda to do this."

The photos and posts on the Facebook page show the organized efforts of the community to search for Stoltzfoos on foot and in the water and using canines and horses to help.

The search was until 9 p.m. Monday and will resume at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stoltzfoos has brown hair and blue eyes, and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 125 pounds, police said. She is believed to be wearing a brown dress, a white apron, and a white cap.