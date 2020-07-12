Amitabh Bachchan and family members hospitalized for an increase in coronavirus cases in India





And soon after, Abhiskek Bachchan's wife, acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also entered the hospital. The couple's daughter also tested positive for Covid-19.

"Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted to the hospital's isolation unit," the hospital statement said.

A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades. He is hailed by many as the best living actor in India, and is revered in his home country.