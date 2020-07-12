Amitabh Bachchan and family members hospitalized for an increase in coronavirus cases in India

And soon after, Abhiskek Bachchan's wife, acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also entered the hospital. The couple's daughter also tested positive for Covid-19.
"Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted to the hospital's isolation unit," the hospital statement said.
A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades. He is hailed by many as the best living actor in India, and is revered in his home country.
Bachchan starred in his first film in 1969. Since then, he has dominated the big screen for almost half a century, most of India's 70 years as an independent nation.
Tributes and good wishes were sent to all members of the illustrious family, and Bachchan, 77, was especially announced on social media.
"Get well soon sir," actor Paresh Rawal tweeted. "Praying for your speedy recovery, sir. Love and prayers," added Bollywood leader Akshay Kumar.
The diagnoses come as India battles a devastating wave of coronavirus cases.
The country announced another 28,637 coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, the fourth day in a row that the country set a new daily record for infections.
India has registered at least 849,553 Covid-19 cases, more than any other country except Brazil or the United States. At least 22,674 people have died from the virus.
The spikes caused the city of Bangalore to be closed for a week, starting Tuesday, to contain a massive group of Covid-19 cases, authorities said.