Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood superstar hospitalized for coronavirus

The 77-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday: "I have tested positive on CoviD … I have moved to the hospital … the hospital's reporting authorities … the family and staff were tested, the results were expected. .. all that was very close to me in the last 10 days are requested to take the test! "

A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades. Hailed by many as the best living actor in India, he is revered in his home country.

Bachchan starred in his first film in 1969. Since then, he has dominated the big screen for almost half a century, most of India's 70 years as an independent nation.