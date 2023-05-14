The man known as the ‘The Great One‘ on social media, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to a unique and interesting feat by his fan on Twitter.

Writer for Times of India, Rishi Jaitly recounted how he introduced Amitabh Bachchan’s hit song ‘Don’ to Ms Marvel during her latest film in an interview with Business Standard. The song is about Mr. Bachchan’s character, Don.

In an attempt to introduce his friend Don’s iconic song to the Marvel movie, Rishi tweeted ‘#MsMarvel #Don’ to Amitabh’s Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon. Soon after he sent his tweet, Bachchan responded saying ‘@RaVeNHeRi I believe there is a mistake here… I’m nothing like that character.

Introduction to the Ms. Marvel

The first Ms. Marvel is Carol Danvers, who was originally known as Captain Marvel. The character was created in 1968 for Marvel Comics by Roy Thomas, and it first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes Vol. 2 Issue 12 (November 1968).

The following year, the character appeared in issues 13 and 14 of Avengers Vol. 1, a co-creation between Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan. In this more prominent iteration of the story, she is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and is captured by the Kree and the Marauders.

The Kree, who are invested with detect-all-life-signals powers, discover Captain Marvel’s true identity as Ms. Marvel, a reference to Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince alias, and send her back to Earth with a message that their war will be waged on Earth someday.

The Kree also gives her an artificial suit of super-powered battle armor which she later dons when she becomes the superhero Ms. Marvel in “Ms.

Names of the characters in the Ms. Marvel

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman

Iyad Hajjaj as Rasheed

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Mohan Kapoor as Yusuf Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Paul Kim as Paul

Mehwish Hayat as Aisha

Aramis Knight as Kareem

The storyline of the Ms. Marvel

This is a story of how Ms. Marvel, one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes, was created. While her superheroine has made her more popular than ever, there have been many different iterations of the character over the decades.

The newest iteration is Kamala Khan, a 15-year-old Muslim American from Jersey City who just wants to fit in and be a hero at school like everybody else.

Her family loves it when she becomes Ms. Marvel, but has trouble accepting it when she wants to take it outside of the house.

She shares a love-hate relationship with her superheroine since she is not allowed to tell anyone at school. But being a superhero gives her life purpose. And so her story begins….

Mohan Kapur as well as Zenobia Shroff, Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan’s on-screen guardians, discuss superstar daughter

Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff play Kamala Khan’s on-screen parents in Marvel’s “Ms. Marvel” TV series and they have been speaking to the Indian Express today about how the show which is a takeoff from the 2014 comic book, has helped to change their lives because of the fame and popularity it has garnered.

Mohan Kapur, who is also an actor, said that he never expected this popularity. He says, “It has changed our lives. It feels good, but it is also a responsibility that we enjoy. I feel like I have to do as much as I can for the show.”

Mohan Kapur is all praise for his 8-year-old daughter, Zenobia Shroff who plays young Kamala Khan in the show, and says that she is the best thing that has happened to him and his wife in the last few years. He says, “All of us are most happy about this show.

