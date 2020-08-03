Amitabh Bachchan was released from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus

But he told fans on Sunday: "I have tested negative COVID, I have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine."
Bachchan was one of the highest-profile figures to test positive amid the Indian coronavirus outbreak. Hailed by many as the best living actor in the country, he is revered in his home country and a legend within the Bollywood industry.
He tweeted: "The excellent care and nursing at Nanavati (hospital) allowed me to see this day."
Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for the virus last month, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya were confirmed to have the virus the next day.
While the other three are back home, Abhishek is still in Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
He tweeted, "Unfortunately, due to some comorbidities, I am still positive for Covid-19 and remain in the hospital. Again, thank you for your continued wishes and prayers for my family."
Abhishek said he was humbled by his good wishes and added, "I will overcome him and I will return healthier! Promise."
The stars form the first Bollywood family, but have been the victims of a severe outbreak that spread across India.
The country has suffered more than 1.75 million positive cases, the third highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 37,000 people have died.