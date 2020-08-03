Amitabh Bachchan was released from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus





But he told fans on Sunday: "I have tested negative COVID, I have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine."

Bachchan was one of the highest-profile figures to test positive amid the Indian coronavirus outbreak. Hailed by many as the best living actor in the country, he is revered in his home country and a legend within the Bollywood industry.

He tweeted: "The excellent care and nursing at Nanavati (hospital) allowed me to see this day."