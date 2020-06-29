Amsterdam red light district may lift coronavirus shutdown on Wednesday

Amsterdam's red light district just got the green light to get out of their coronavirus shutdown.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said sex workers could return to routine starting Wednesday as daily COVID-19 deaths in the Netherlands fell to single digits, the UK Sunday Telegraph reported.

"It is a contact job like the barber and the masseur, so they should ask ahead of time if [the clients] have any symptoms," Rutte said.

The prime minister said he had requested information "on which positions were possible and which were not" from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, "but there were no further explanations."

Still, at least one union has advised sex workers to adhere to a strict safety protocol, including wearing latex gloves and face masks to protect themselves and their clients.

Red Light Union also suggested avoiding kissing, oral sex, and only offering positions where they don't have to face someone else, according to the Daily Mail.

Many of the country's sex workers have been financially affected by the shutdown, which started on March 16 and closed all schools, bars, restaurants, gyms and contact professions like yours.

Activist, webcam and porn performer Yvette Luhrs told a local radio station that the next reopening was bittersweet.

"It took too long for a colleague who finished everything earlier this week," she told NOS Radio 1. "But also for people who have been evicted from their homes, and sex workers who simply had to keep working and were at risk."