Amtrak passenger arrested for pulling a gun outside New York's Penn station

Amtrak police arrested a passenger outside Penn Station early Saturday morning after the man brandished a gun, sources told the Post.

Eddie James Tensely, 40, allegedly had an argument with a woman near the corner of 31st Street and Eighth Avenue after arriving on a train from Chicago around 2 a.m., sources said.

When Amtrak police approached Tensley, they allegedly pulled out a .38 caliber pistol and handed it to Amtrak officers in an apparent attempt to arrest him.

"Lock me up; I want to go to jail," Tensley said, according to sources.

Amtrak police forced him and placed him under arrest.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.