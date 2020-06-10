Amy Cooper & # 39; pulled the pin of the race grenade & # 39 ;: Christian Cooper

Central Park "Karen" "pulled the pin on the race grenade" when she called police about black bird watcher Christian Cooper, she said in a new interview.

"She was going to take advantage of a deep, deep and dark streak of racism, of racial prejudice, that runs through this country and has done so for centuries," Harvard-educated scientist Christian told Gayle King in a "Justice for All" special. on CBS News.

"He basically pulled the pin on the race grenade and tried to throw it at me," he added.

The white dog walker, whose real name is Amy Cooper, went viral after she was filmed calling the police, telling the bird watcher she was going to "tell them that there is an African American man threatening my life."

Their clash on May 25 sparked massive outrage over racism, just a day before a video of George Floyd's death in police custody appeared, eventually sparking international protests against racism worldwide.

"I don't know if it's racist or not," Christian said of Amy, who has no relationship. "I don't know her life. I don't know how she lives it. That act was unmistakably racist, even if she didn't notice it at the time."

"I am not sure that someone's life should be defined by 60 seconds of bad judgment," he continued.

Christian said "a bit of the irony" is that their confrontation initially "had nothing to do with the breed," since he only wanted her to leash her dog on the park walk.

"It was just a conflict between a dog walker and a bird watcher," he said.

The video of the exchange led to Amy being called "Karen," a shorthand for social media for overreacting to white women. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it "racism, plain and simple."

Amy, who later apologized for the incident, was fired from her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton, while the Central Park Civic Association also asked to be barred from entering the park.