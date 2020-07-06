Amy Cooper charged in Central Park confrontation seen on viral video

The white woman who was walking her dog and called police during a videotaped dispute with a black man in Central Park was accused Monday of filing a false report.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement Monday that his office had accused Amy Cooper of falsely reporting the confrontation, a misdemeanor. He was ordered to appear in court on October 14.

His statement read in its entirety: “Today our Office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting a third-degree incident. Our office will provide the public with additional information as the case progresses. At this time, I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reports to contact our Office. We are firmly committed to holding perpetrators accountable for this conduct. "

In May, Amy Cooper received a widespread conviction for calling 911 to report that she was being threatened by "an African American man" when bird watcher Christian Cooper seemed to keep his distance while recording his tirade on his phone.

After the backlash, Amy Cooper released an apology through a public relations service, saying she "reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about her intentions."

"I had every right to request that my dog ​​be leashed in an area where it is needed," he said in the written statement. "I am well aware of the pain that misleading assumptions and callous statements about race cause, and I never imagined that I would be involved in the kind of incident that happened with Chris."

Christian Cooper told "The View" later in May that he accepted the apology.

"I accept your apology," said Christian Cooper. "It is a first step. I think you need to reflect on what happened because up until the time you made that statement and made that phone call, it was just a conflict between a bird watcher and a dog walker, and then you took him to a very dark place. I think you should examine why and how that happened. "

He also condemned the death threats against her and said he was "uncomfortable with defining someone for a couple of seconds of what he had done."

Associated Press contributed to this report.