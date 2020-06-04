Amy Cooper retrieves her dog after police refuse to take it: rescue group

The animal rescue group that confiscated the Central Park dog Karen after its racist confrontation with a bird watcher went viral last month said Wednesday it will return the dog.

The rescue group, abandoned angels, said on a Facebook Publication that veterinarians determined that Amy Cooper's dog was in good health and that police authorities refused to detain the dog.

"According to information received from the police, we have now complied with the owner's request for the dog's return," he wrote in the Facebook post.

He added that he wanted "to express gratitude for the large amount of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, after the publication of a worrying video that caught our attention."

Cooper was recorded on a now viral video threatening to call police about black bird watcher Christian Cooper, who confronted her for having her dog off leash at the Central Park Ramble.

In the video, which was filmed by Cooper, she yells at him for filming her and then calls the police.

"I am at the Ramble and I am an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is filming and threatening my dog," says Amy Cooper in the video.

He pauses before repeating: “There is an African American man. I'm in Central Park. He's filming me and threatening me and my dog. "

The video sparked national outrage after going viral on social media, and Abandoned Angels took the dog days after care.

"As of tonight, the owner has voluntarily released the dog in question for our rescue while this matter is being addressed," Abandoned Angels said in a statement in May.

Cooper was also fired from his job at an investment firm after the clip was widely shared.