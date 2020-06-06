Amy Cooper: The dog returned with a white woman who called the police on black bird watching in Central Park





The cocker spaniel belonging to the white woman who called the police for Christian Cooper, a black man who was birding in Central Park in May, has been returned to her.

"Abandoned Angels would like to express our gratitude for the large amount of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, after the publication of a disturbing video that caught our attention," according to a statement by the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, The shelter where Cooper adopted the dog.

The dog had been evaluated by his veterinarian, "who found it to be in good health," the statement said. Several New York City law enforcement agencies refused to detain the dog, according to the shelter.

"Accordingly, and based on comments received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner's request for the dog's return," according to the statement.