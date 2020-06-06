Amy Cooper: The dog returned with a white woman who called the police on black bird watching in Central Park

The dog had been evaluated by his veterinarian, "who found it to be in good health," the statement said. Several New York City law enforcement agencies refused to detain the dog, according to the shelter.
"Accordingly, and based on comments received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner's request for the dog's return," according to the statement.
The incident in the park
Amy Cooper called police about Christian Cooper (unrelated) on May 25 during an encounter that involved her unleashed dog. Amy Cooper was walking her dog while Christian Cooper was birding in a wooded area of Central Park called Ramble. They both told CNN that their dispute started because their dog didn't have a leash, contrary to Ramble's rules, according to the park's website.
Christian Cooper recorded a video of part of their meeting and posted it on Facebook, where it has since been shared thousands of times and became a trending topic on Twitter. In the video, he is largely silent as she frantically tells the police that he is threatening her and her dog.
"I'm taking a picture and calling the police," Amy Cooper is heard saying in the video. "I will tell you that there is an African American man threatening my life."
While on the phone, your dog appears to be straining and trying to free himself as he tries to grab hold of his collar. After the incident, his dog was released to the shelter from which he was adopted a few years earlier.
In comments to CNN while the video was widely broadcast, Amy Cooper said she wanted to "publicly apologize to everyone."
"I am not a racist. I did not want to harm that man in any way," he said, adding that it also did not mean any harm to the African American community.
Christian Cooper told CNN's Don Lemon that he accepted his apology.
"I think your apology is sincere," said Cooper. "I am not sure that in that apology she acknowledges that although she is not and does not consider herself racist, that particular act was definitely racist."
But Christian Cooper also said he was concerned that people were threatening Amy Cooper, whom he called abhorrent, to death.
"I find it strange that the people who were upset because … that she tried to kill the police with the police on me, then turned around and tried to put death threats on her head. Where's the logic in that?" he said. "Where does it make sense?"