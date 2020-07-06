Amy Cooper, who accused the Central Park bird watcher of threatening her, will be prosecuted, DA says.

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was filmed accusing a black man of threatening her, faces one count of falsely reporting a third-degree incident, according to the prosecutor.

"At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reports to contact our Office. We are firmly committed to holding perpetrators accountable for this conduct," said DA Cyrus Vance in a statement.

Cooper was walking his dog through the park last month when he met Christian Cooper (unrelated) in a wooded area known as Ramble. A dispute started because their dog was not on a leash, contrary to Ramble's rules, both told CNN.

Christian Cooper posted on Facebook a portion of his exchange that he recorded, and went viral. In the recording, he remains silent for the most part, as she frantically tells the police that he is threatening her and her dog.