Amy Grant shares photos of her heart surgery scar







Success creator "Saved by love" successfully underwent the procedure on June 3 to correct a partial abnormal pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a congenital heart condition.

Grant took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans an update on his surgery and recovery.

The 59-year-old Grammy winner compared the experience to a "non-runner who signed up for a marathon," adding that the support and prayer she received from friends, fans and family "just pushed me."

"Honestly, my recovery has felt miraculous," he said. "I want to thank every person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything." She wrote alongside a series of photos showing the long scar in the middle of her chest.