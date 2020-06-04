Amy Grant undergoes surgery to repair the heart condition she has had since birth, according to the representative

Amy Grant underwent open-heart surgery Wednesday to correct a heart condition The Grammy-winning singer has had it since birth., according to its publicist.

Grant's representative Velvet Kelm said the doctor said his surgery "couldn't have gone better."

Doctors discovered that Grant, 59, had a heart condition called partial abnormal pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup.

the contemporary christian singer She is a six-time Grammy winner, known for her hits like "Baby, Baby", "Every Heartbeat" and "That Is What Love Is For".

Grant sold more than 30 million albums, including her 1991 five-time platinum album "Heart in Motion," which introduced her to a wider pop audience.

She is married to country singer Vince Gill, whom he married in 2000.

In December Grant said People Magazine that acting with her husband makes her "fall in love with him every night again" when she hears him play. "He is perhaps one of the most talented musicians, singers I have ever heard of," he said on the way out.

Associated Press contributed to this report.