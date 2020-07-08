Amy Kennedy wins the primary to face Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who defected to the Republican Party

Amy Kennedy, the wife of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy and daughter-in-law of late Sen. Ted Kennedy, won the Democratic primaries in New Jersey's Second Congressional District, organizing a showdown in November with Republican Rep. Jeff. Van Drew, who defected from the Democratic Party in the midst of his attempt to impeach President Trump.

Kennedy, a political rookie who ran to expand ObamaCare, was endorsed by Governor Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. State Senator Steve Sweeney and the two United States State Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menéndez backed one of Kennedy's opponents, Brigid Callahan Harrison.

The second congressional district includes Atlantic City, and conservative leans. Trump won the 2016 district by less than 5 points; the race is rated "lean republican" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Van Drew overwhelmingly won his own primary race, garnering more than 80 percent of the vote with more than a third of the precincts reporting.

Meanwhile, Cory Booker won the New Jersey Democratic Senate primary. Incumbent Booker had faced Lawrence Hamm, who was running on Bernie Sanders' slogan.

Booker joined the Senate in 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark.

The New Jersey primaries occur when two Democratic representatives from New York City fight for their political lives. Rep Eliot Engel, the powerful chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, lags far behind progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman and longtime Rep Carolyn Maloney is slightly ahead of main challenger Suraj Patel as ballots Absent continue to count from New York State on June 23. primary.

New Jersey's late primaries were postponed a month later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Murphy ordered that the election be held primarily by mail.

