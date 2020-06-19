Amy Klobuchar abandons Biden's VP contest and says she should choose a woman of color

"This is a historic moment, and the United States should take advantage of this moment. And I really think that I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a time to put a woman of color on that ticket." "Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told MSNBC's Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell.

"And there are so many incredibly skilled women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party … this is an amazing way to do it."

Biden offered warm words to Klobuchar shortly after his comments to MSNBC.

"Amy, from the moment you announced that you would run for president in a snowstorm, it was not difficult to see that you had the determination and determination to do whatever you set your mind to," Biden tweeted. "You know how to do things. With your help, we are going to beat Donald Trump."

Klobuchar was touted for months as a promising vice presidential candidate due to her centrist appeal and name recognition following her own White House bid. But his prospects have faded in recent weeks as Biden faces increasing pressure to choose a woman of color as his running mate after George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers.

Floyd's death in Minneapolis has long rekindled Democratic concerns about Klobuchar's criminal justice record and the seven years he spent as chief prosecutor in Minnesota's most populous county, a position he secured by vowing to be tough on crime.

The resurgence of questions about his criminal justice record, along with what many saw as his inability to address long-standing allegations of racism within the Minneapolis police force and his inability to press charges against multiple officers involved in shootings during his Time as a fiscal leader – he had led some within the Democratic Party to say they would question Biden's trial and commitment to black voters if he chose Klobuchar as his running mate.

After suspending her own presidential candidacy in early March, Klobuchar was the first 2020 primary candidate with several delegates announcing that she would endorse Biden.

She insisted that Biden could unite the country and build a coalition of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans "because we don't want our party to just win by a victory. We want to win big." In his award speech, Klobuchar replaced his own name with Biden's. "I think you know you have a home with Joe Biden," he said, altering a popular stump line.

Biden himself has not promised to choose a black woman, and told CNN's Dana Bash last month: "There are women of color under consideration and there are women from all over the country under consideration because there are so many really qualified women who they're ready. " be president ".

"But I'm not making that commitment. I'm going to make that judgment after this group interviews all of these people," he said.

Biden has said he hopes to choose his running mate around August 1.

This story has been updated to include additional background and reaction information.