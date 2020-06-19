Amy Klobuchar abandons Biden's VP contest and says she should choose a woman of color

"This is a historic moment, and the United States should take advantage of this moment. And I really think that I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a time to put a woman of color on that ticket." "Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told MSNBC's Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell.
"And there are so many incredibly skilled women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party … this is an amazing way to do it."
Biden offered warm words to Klobuchar shortly after his comments to MSNBC.
"Amy, from the moment you announced that you would run for president in a snowstorm, it was not difficult to see that you had the determination and determination to do whatever you set your mind to," Biden tweeted. "You know how to do things. With your help, we are going to beat Donald Trump."
Floyd's death in Minneapolis has long rekindled Democratic concerns about Klobuchar's criminal justice record and the seven years he spent as chief prosecutor in Minnesota's most populous county, a position he secured by vowing to be tough on crime.
The resurgence of questions about his criminal justice record, along with what many saw as his inability to address long-standing allegations of racism within the Minneapolis police force and his inability to press charges against multiple officers involved in shootings during his Time as a fiscal leader – he had led some within the Democratic Party to say they would question Biden's trial and commitment to black voters if he chose Klobuchar as his running mate.
She insisted that Biden could unite the country and build a coalition of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans "because we don't want our party to just win by a victory. We want to win big." In his award speech, Klobuchar replaced his own name with Biden's. "I think you know you have a home with Joe Biden," he said, altering a popular stump line.
"But I'm not making that commitment. I'm going to make that judgment after this group interviews all of these people," he said.
