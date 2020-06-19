Amy Klobuchar removed from Biden VP list of possible vice presidents

Vice President Amy Klobuchar is not in the letters.

The Minnesota senator withdrew his name from the list of potential career partners on Thursday night, reasoning that Democratic candidate Joe Biden should use the "moment to put a woman of color" on his ticket.

"The United States should seize the moment and I really believe, as I told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a time to put a woman of color on that ticket," MSNBC Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell told Lawrence . in an interview on Thursday night.

"And there are so many amazing and qualified women," she continued. "But if you want to heal this nation right now, my party does, but our nation, this is an amazing way to do it."

Klobuchar's decision reflects the weeks of civil unrest across the country and the world following the police murder of George Floyd in his home state.

He had initially resisted abandoning the vice president's considerations after Floyd's murder brought new scrutiny of his criminal justice record when he served as a prosecutor in Hennepin County. There he had been unable to press charges against Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was seen knee-deep in Floyd's neck, for a separate incident of fatally shooting another man.

Klobuchar dismissed speculation that her record would have made it more difficult to justify her as a possible vice president.

"I think it could have worked well and there are a lot of lies about my record and now is not the time to debate them," he told MSNBC.

Biden has promised to select a woman as his running mate, and his campaign has pledged to make a decision before August 1.