Amy Klobuchar withdraws from Biden vice president selection to accommodate "woman of color": report

Senator Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she would retire as a candidate to be Vice President of Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that he called Biden Wednesday night with his decision, saying he believes "this is a time to put a woman of color on that ticket."

Biden pledged earlier this year to choose a woman to be his running mate, as he is currently considering a half-dozen candidates, including several women of color.

"After what I have seen in my state and what I have seen across the country, this is a historic moment and the United States must take advantage of this moment," he said. “There are so many incredibly qualified women. But if you want to heal this nation right now, my party, yes, but our nation, this is an amazing way to do it. And that's just what I think after going through this in my state. "

George Floyd's death from police custody last month, a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, had already complicated Klobuchar's case to be chosen by Biden, as His record as a Minnesota prosecutor came under new scrutiny. . According to The New York Times, his record of failing to press charges against officers involved in alleged cases of police brutality against black men became especially a liability.

Klobuchar left the Democratic primary shortly before Super Tuesday and immediately backed Biden.

With Klobuchar out of the running for vice president, Biden still sees Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Florida Rep. Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham.

He said he plans to announce his running mate by August 1.