An Afghan translator who saved American lives and helped other translators escape danger becomes a US citizen.

His journey to the United States began on the battlefield in his native Afghanistan. Shinwari, 42, served nine years as a translator for the US forces, knowing that he was risking his life and endangering his family.

During that time, Shinwari saved the lives of several American soldiers, including one who helped bring Shinwari and his family to the United States.

"If I were in Afghanistan, if I didn't come here, I wouldn't be alive now. I would be dead." Shinwari told CNN Heroes in 2018.

At that time, he recalled his decision to side with American soldiers after seeing the terror of the Taliban regime firsthand. Shinwari knew that the United States needed translators, but he also understood the dangers.

"If the Taliban catch you, they will torture you in front of your children and families and make a movie of yours and then send it to other translators as a warning message to stop working with the US forces," Shinwari said.

Acting Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli administered the pledge of allegiance to Shinwari and his wife Monday in Fairfax, Virginia. Cuccinelli honored Shinwari for his service and for saving the lives of five American soldiers.

During a particularly fierce battle in April 2008, Shinwari saved Captain Matt Zeller's life, an American soldier he had only met days before. Zeller's unit was on routine patrol near the village of Waghez in Ghazni province when the Taliban attacked. They lost a vehicle and were outnumbered and outgunned.

In 2018, Zeller told CNN Heroes that he was knocked out when a round of mortar exploded and he was thrown into a ditch. When he regained his senses, he believed he was about to die.

"I was going to make peace with my destiny and I was going to go out and fight," he said.

What Zeller did not realize was that two Taliban fighters were approaching him. It was then that Shinwari, who had been crawling through the bushes, shot at them and killed them. Zeller remembered Shinwari standing over him and saying, "I am Janis. And I am one of your translators. You are not safe." Shinwari recalled taking Zeller to safety and creating an unbreakable bond.

"From that moment on, we become even closer than the brothers," Shinwari said.

After that, the Taliban placed Shinwari on a hit list for translators working with American troops. He approached Zeller to help him obtain a visa to come to the United States. Shinwari said he hoped the process "would take a couple of months. But it took years."

During that time, Zeller, 38, worked tirelessly to help Shinwari. He launched a Change.org petition and contacted his contacts in Congress.

"I basically asked anyone who would listen, 'Will you help me? I owe this person my life. I am willing to do whatever it takes. I will charge and ask for any favors. I will owe him whatever it is. I have to. Tell me what I have to do to help me? "Zeller told CNN.

Shinwari and his family finally obtained a visa in 2013. Once in the United States, Zeller helped the Shinwaris settle in their new home. He helped Shinwari find a job, get a car, and guided the Shinwaris through their first year in the United States. Zeller even created a GoFundMe that raised $ 35,000 for Shinwaris expenses.

But Shinwari thought of the other translators who were still in danger in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"We are happy. But I am not happy with my coworkers, with my brothers and sisters who served the United States government in Afghanistan and Iraq, and are still left behind," he said. "I will fight for them, to bring them here. And we will not stop fighting. No matter how long it takes. But I will fight for them."

Shinwari and Zeller then used some of the money to create No One Left Behind, a nonprofit organization that has helped thousands of combat translators resettle in the United States.

Since then, the group has helped more than 5,000 translators and their families come to the United States, guiding them through the visa process. The organization provides resettlement services and support upon arrival, such as finding permanent housing, home furnishings, job placement, and language skills.

"I won't stop fighting until I get the last translator left behind," Shinwari said. "I promise you, I will never forget my brothers and sisters who are still left behind in Iraq and Afghanistan."

In 2018, Matt Zeller was named a CNN Hero in honor of his and Shinwari's work.