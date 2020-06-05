An Agent of SHIELD Hero Just Became The War Machine

Iron Man's armor has become a rite of passage for almost any Marvel superhero, and it's time for Agents of SHIELD & # 39; s Quake to become War Machine!

This article contains spoilers for Force Works 2020 # 3

A Protection agents The hero just became War Machine for the day. There was a time when Tony Stark was the only armored Avenger. He is undoubtedly still the best, if only because he is a genius inventor and continually improves his armor with his latest innovations. But it is no longer unique because there are many other superheroes who use Stark technology for their heroism.

The most famous of these is, of course, War Machine. James Rhodes is one of Tony Stark's best friends, and in fact he briefly replaced him as Iron Man, before assuming his own superhero identity. But Iron Man-style armor is beginning to feel like a rite of passage for a superhero, indicating when they arrived in the big league. Squirrel Girl has her own dedicated costume (modified for her tail), Captain America donned one when the super soldier serum went missing, Black Widow recently became War Widow, and Deadpool once stole Iron Man armor. Even Mary Jane Watson has had a brief stint as Iron (Wo) man.

This week Force Works 2020, one of Protection agentsThe greatest heroes have finally arrived at don Stark tech. The Force Works team has been assigned to the island of Lingares, and they face a terrible threat; MODOK has gained control of the android Ultimo, a giant robot created to destroy entire planets. With James Rhodes tasked with figuring out how to stop Ultimo, it's up to Quake to delay him. She does so by donning the recharging War Machine armor and blasting off into the skies to engage MODOK. Hilariously, MODOK not only falls for this delaying tactic, but doesn't even realize that Rhodes isn't inside the suit. If he had realized that Rhodes was elsewhere, he probably would have deduced that Force Works had a plan of some kind.

Quake could use some practice with Stark technology. He doesn't know how to control the HUD of the War Machine suit, and his aim leaves a lot to be desired. Still, Quake manages to get MODOK 22 miles away from any inhabited area, which is more or less what he intended to do. That's when it is shot down from the sky, and the War Machine armor dies down due to the immense damage it has suffered. MODOK peels off Quake's armor, and is shocked to realize who he's really up against, which is when Quake unleashes himself in an unexpected attack using his own powers that save the day.

Surely operating War Machine armor is one thing that Quake can cross off his wish list. Of course, the Protection agents The Stark Tech version may be a bit easier to operate, given that Fitz and Simmons regularly come up with ideas that would dazzle Tony Stark. In Protection agents Season 7, they have even managed to travel back in time, five years before Iron Man.

