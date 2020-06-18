An Arizona sheriff who said he would not enforce the state's stay-at-home order tested positive for Covid-19

Lamb said he would speak to residents of the jurisdiction near Phoenix about compliance with the order. But he would not enforce it criminally.
"I think people want to know that we are going to support their constitutional rights," he told the newspaper. "I felt (Ducey) pushed me into a position where I needed to clarify our position."
The sheriff said he was invited to an event Tuesday at the White House and examined him. Although he was asymptomatic, he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Neither the sheriff nor the event attendees are shown to wear masks in the video.
Cordero will be quarantined for at least 14 days, he said Wednesday. The Pinal County Public Health Department was working to track down all the people it came into contact with after the campaign event, he said.
Cases in Arizona are emerging again
The data includes new cases reported as of Tuesday by Johns Hopkins.
Ducey resisted extensive calls from doctors across his state to implement a state mandate to wear masks in public places.
Instead, he said Wednesday that he would leave that up to the mayors because the level of transmission varies from region to region.
Ducey also announced that it would call 300 national guards to help trace contacts in the state, although it did not provide a date for the deployment.
When asked if he believed such measures would suffice at a political rally, Ducey described these events as voluntary, emphasizing that "we are going to protect the rights of people to meet, especially in an election year."
