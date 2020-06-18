An Arizona sheriff who said he would not enforce the state's stay-at-home order tested positive for Covid-19







"The numbers no longer justify the actions," he told The Arizona Republic in early May. "Three hundred deaths is not a significant enough number to continue to ruin the economy."

Lamb said he would speak to residents of the jurisdiction near Phoenix about compliance with the order. But he would not enforce it criminally.

"I think people want to know that we are going to support their constitutional rights," he told the newspaper. "I felt (Ducey) pushed me into a position where I needed to clarify our position."

Less than two months later, the sheriff announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, as a law enforcement officer and elected leader, we don't have the luxury of staying home," Lamb wrote on Facebook. "This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that's a risk we run when we sign up for work. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus." The sheriff said he was invited to an event Tuesday at the White House and examined him. Although he was asymptomatic, he tested positive for the coronavirus. The lamb was likely infected at a re-election event on June 14, he said. The video of the event, in San Tan Valley, Arizona, shows Lamb greeting and interacting with his followers, according to the Casa Grande Office. Neither the sheriff nor the event attendees are shown to wear masks in the video. Cordero will be quarantined for at least 14 days, he said Wednesday. The Pinal County Public Health Department was working to track down all the people it came into contact with after the campaign event, he said. Cases in Arizona are emerging again Health authorities in Arizona reported more than 40,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday, with 1,827 new cases reported that day. More than 1,200 people in the state have died from the virus. Arizona is among the 10 states that are seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic began, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The data includes new cases reported as of Tuesday by Johns Hopkins. Ducey resisted extensive calls from doctors across his state to implement a state mandate to wear masks in public places. Instead, he said Wednesday that he would leave that up to the mayors because the level of transmission varies from region to region. Ducey also announced that it would call 300 national guards to help trace contacts in the state, although it did not provide a date for the deployment. President Donald Trump also recently announced that he would hold a campaign event in Arizona. Ducey said that, in his opinion, there would be protocols on hand sanitizer, masks and temperature controls. When asked if he believed such measures would suffice at a political rally, Ducey described these events as voluntary, emphasizing that "we are going to protect the rights of people to meet, especially in an election year."

CNN's Madeline Holcombe, Kyung Lah, Kim Berryman and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.