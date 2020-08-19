an-arrest-has-been-made-in-the-case-of-a-georgia-mom-who-mysteriously-disappeared-in-florida

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a missing Georgia mom whose toddler was found wandering barefoot in Florida last month. This news comes days after the FBI asked for the public’s help in locating her.

Leila Cavett, 21, was last seen July 26 in South Florida just hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found walking without shoes in an apartment complex in Miramar, according to George Piro, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami field office.

Piro said the woman arrived in Florida alone with her son a day before she was last seen and spent time in Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale Beach before her “very, very mysterious” disappearance. He added that her son is “safe and being cared for.”

According to a criminal complaint filed on Monday, federal authorities in South Florida arrested Shannon Demar Ryan on kidnapping charges. While the criminal complaint filed only refers to the victim by her initials, L.C., details of the complaint make clear it is Georgia mom, Leila Cavett.

The complaint begins with the previously known details in Cavett’s disappearance including her son, referred to as K.A., who was found wandering alone in an apartment complex on July 26. It continues to say that law enforcement was searching for her white mid- to late-’90s Silverado 3500 pickup truck, which police previously reported and released images of.