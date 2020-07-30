An article found in an officer's Starbucks Frappuccino was not a tampon, LA investigators say.







Based on the evidence, investigators concluded that the item was possibly a cleaning cloth commonly used by store employees, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, which investigated the case.

"The investigation failed to prove malicious intent on the part of the store employee," he said Tuesday.

On June 19, an unidentified Los Angeles Police Department officer reported that he found the item inside his drink purchased from a Starbucks inside a Target store in Diamond Bar, about 30 miles from Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old man said he used a credit card that had "important characteristics," implying that he was a police officer to buy the drink. He went to the bathroom while preparing the drink and returned when it was almost complete, according to the report.