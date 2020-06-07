An asteroid the size of six soccer fields will race across Earth on Saturday night

Asteroid 2002 NN4 will pass Earth on Saturday at 11:20 p.m. ET, says NASA. With an estimated diameter of up to 1,870 feet, according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, it will definitely look large.

But, it will be about 3.2 million miles away from our planet, 13 times farther than the moon, NASA says, so there really is no reason to worry.

And these types of occurrences are quite normal. Last August, an asteroid was estimated to be roughly the same size as the 2002 NN4 that passed through Earth, and experts at the time called it moderate in size.

And, this asteroid is less than a mile long. Lindley Johnson of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office told CNN last year that the largest known asteroid orbiting the sun is 21 miles long.