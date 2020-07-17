An Atlanta man shot and died while investigating a power outage at his home: Police

A man was shot dead in Atlanta early Friday morning after venturing outside to investigate why the power went out inside his home, according to police.

The victim, described by Fox5 Atlanta as a man in his 30s, was renting the property where the attack occurred.

"At some point the power supply to that house was cut," Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki told the station. "Two of the residents of that house came out to investigate and at that time at least one, possibly two, suspects shot our victim." "

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and police say it does not appear that anything was stolen from the victim, who died at the scene.

Investigators told Fox5 Atlanta that the man walking outside with the victim said he ran inside to seek help after hearing three shots.

One of the suspected attackers was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, police added, citing statements provided by the other tenant.

The murder also occurred one block from another deadly shooting two days ago, but police say the incidents are unrelated, according to Fox5 Atlanta.