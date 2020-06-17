An entire high school baseball team knelt during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.





The entire Roosevelt High School varsity baseball team knelt when the National Anthem played in their first game of the season in Des Moines on Monday night. Team members said they did it to support ongoing protests for social justice and racial equality.

Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks are just three of the victims of police brutality this year, and protests in her honor continue across the country. As sports resume this summer, people watch athletes react to the national protest when they hit the field.

Athletes have knelt down during the National Anthem to face police brutality since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the movement in 2016.

In this case, it wasn't a kneeling MLB or NFL player who drew attention to a cause. It was a high school team.

"Without disrespecting the flag. It is simply to draw attention to the issues at hand, and I think we did the right thing," Roosevelt senior Alex Pendergast told CNN affiliate WHO. The team's leadership supports its kneeling players, Roosevelt High School activity manager Tracy Johnson told WHO. "It made me feel good that our kids are in this together," Johnson said. "We want those children to be able to express themselves, and it was great for us to see all of our children do that." The National Federation of State High School Associations confirmed to CNN that Iowa was the first state to resume sports in high school since the coronavirus pandemic began. Iowa is the only state that has summer baseball and softball, which explains why they are the first sports to resume. "Iowa was in fact the first state to resume the high school baseball and softball competition, effective yesterday," said NFHS media relations manager Cody Porter. "In addition, guidelines were implemented to practice social distancing between fans, coaches, umpires and administrators." Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the summer seasons could begin for high school baseball and softball on June 1. "We are confident that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow established guidelines to keep themselves and others safe," Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. "This is excellent news and it is a step in getting our student athletes to reconnect to activities that mean a lot to them," he said. While Iowa is the first state to resume official competition, other states are also beginning to play summer sports, Porter said. The NFHS has an updated list of what each state is doing in terms of high school sports.

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.