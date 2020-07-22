An Epstein employee watched a video of Prince Andrew with a topless woman

A former employee of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claims that she visited him and his alleged repairman Ghislaine Maxwell while joking about "Andy Andy" while watching a video of Prince Andrew with a topless woman, according to a report.

Tiffany Doe, 48, who did not want to reveal her real name, told the UK Sun that she was at the Manhattan financier's home when she ran into the couple watching the secretly recorded video of the Duke of York and the woman.

"I don't know who the girl was in the video, but she was topless," the woman told the news outlet, which described Doe as a former lap dancer who works with attorneys representing the alleged victims of Epstein and Maxwell.

"I was looking for Jeffrey to talk to him about something and I couldn't find him anywhere," said Doe. "I had no idea that Ghislaine and Jeffrey were there. I didn't know Ghislaine was in the house. "

The woman claimed that the great room contained several television screens.

"It was so dark when I walked in that they didn't notice me. I went to say something but they were talking and laughing, so I looked at the screen to see what they were talking about," Doe continued.

"I don't know who the girl was in the video, but she was topless. I can't really tell what his age was, "he added.

"I couldn't see Andrew, so I don't know if he was dressed or not. It looked like he was filmed in one room. I don't think Andrew knew he was being filmed," Doe told the Sun.

Then Maxwell reportedly said, "Oh, that's Randy Andy for you," the woman said.

"Jeffrey laughed at that and, of course, I immediately recognized who was on the tape," he told The Sun. "But then Jeffrey and Ghislaine noticed me and made it clear that they didn't want me there."

Doe told the store that "it was an open secret" that Epstein had cameras in the rooms.

Jeffrey spent a lot of time in that room watching videos. I'm sure he had videos of girls and boys having sex that he saw as a voyeur because that's how he was, ”she said.

“But he let everyone know that he had power. Power over all these rich and famous people who came to your home. So what would that power be? It was pretty obvious, "the woman continued.

"He would never say to me, 'Come and watch this with me from having sex and see how powerful I am.' But he would be like this with Ghislaine."

Doe told The Sun that he met Epstein when he was 22 and that he manipulated her into recruiting girls for him.

The pedophile committed suicide in his Manhattan cell 11 months ago while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 58, is expected to spend a year awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where he has been held since shortly after his July 2 arrest in New Hampshire.

Prince Andrew has forcibly denied all allegations against him, but has yet to cooperate with prosecutors, although his legal team insists that he has offered to do so.

A spokesman for the prince's legal team said of Doe's claims: "There will undoubtedly be a surge of such" memories "some 10 or more years after the fact, particularly with regard to claims on the estate of Epstein, where's the evidence?

In an interview last year, Doe alleged that Andrew placed his head on his chest to blow a raspberry, known colloquially as a "motorboat," at Epstein's home in the 1990s.

"There were always great players at events, so it was almost normal for a prince to appear," he told The Sun. "It was not out of the ordinary. Andrew was at a party and, in English parlance, back then he had big jubiles, big breasts."

She added: “He said it should be in a magazine for big breasted women. I found it quite awkward, quite awkward. I drank with him, but that's it. "