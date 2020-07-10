An increase in NYPP retirements and a canceled police cadet class & # 39; could spell disaster for the city & # 39;

The number of New York police officers applying for retirement has skyrocketed. A total of 503 of the best in New York applied for retirement between May 25 and July 3, an increase of 75 percent compared to 2019, and only between June 29 and July 6, the department He said 179 New York police officers posted a 411 percent increase the same time last year.

The department is receiving so many retirement applications that it is limiting the amount submitted per day after overtime pay was canceled for workers who process them. With a particularly large class of officers turning 20 in the force this September, making them eligible for a full pension, the department should be prepared for more paperwork.

According to Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant and associate professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, this mass exodus from the department should come as no surprise to anyone.

“It is not surprising that we are seeing this influx of retirements. I mean, it's one thing after another that keeps piling up, whether local politicians or state politicians add new laws and new rules. I think the police department is fed up with Bill de Blasio's leadership, ”Giacalone told Fox News.

RESPONSE OF FERGUSON'S LAW ENFORCEMENT LEADER REQUESTS & # 39; IN DEPTH & # 39 ;, & # 39; REAL CONVERSATIONS & # 39; ABOUT RACE AND POLICIES

The retired sergeant cited a number of new laws and restrictions imposed on police in New York, saying they limit officers' ability to do their jobs and put them legally and financially at risk as a major contributing factor to those who leave. the force. He specifically mentioned the new regulations on the use of force and compression when making arrests and the new mandate that officers must purchase liability insurance.

The New York Police Medal of Valor recipient warns that if people and politicians want a better-trained and more consistent police force, dismantling and vilifying law enforcement will not give them that.

“The quality of police officers has always been an issue in the recent past. We don't attract them with a lot of payment. And now you are dealing with all these political unrest. … People say why would they want to do this? Unfortunately, you could end up with people who shouldn't have been hired in the first place, "he warns. "What we don't want to see is that the municipalities begin to lower the standards even more than they already have to fill the seats. Because if you think that will solve your problem in the future, you are wrong. "

After a long career in the NYPD, Giacalone now teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. Most of his students are on their way to some kind of law enforcement job, but in recent weeks he says he has received several emails from students who, in light of the unrest and anti-police sentiment in the country, they are reconsidering their careers.

NYC BLACK LIVES MATTER MARCHES CAN CONTINUE Despite great event ban, De BLASIO SAYS

"It is a shame because the students, many of these young children, [who are] intelligent, educated, [and] wanted to do this, are now saying, 'Yes, I am intelligent and I am educated and I am going to do something else ', said the professor.

Giacalone says that with the increase in withdrawals, along with a class of recruits canceled in July, New Yorkers should expect fewer police officers, slower response times and, essentially, a police force with few resources and overwork.

He said: “These numbers will continue to get worse and worse. And the fact that they eliminated the next class, you're dealing with thousands of fewer police officers in a short period of time, which could spell disaster for the city. "