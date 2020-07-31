An Indian serial killer confesses to his involvement in more than 50 murders. His gang allegedly dumped the bodies in crocodile infested waters





Between 2002 and 2004, Devender Sharma was convicted of murdering up to seven taxi drivers and sentenced to life in Jaipur, a city in the northern state of Rajasthan.

After spending 16 years in jail, the 62-year-old man received a brief probation in January. But when his 20 days abroad ended, Sharma did not return to prison, according to Indian police.

About six months after his disappearance on Wednesday, Indian police arrested Sharma in the country's capital Delhi, where he lived with a widow he had married since he did not return from probation.

When asked, Sharma confessed that he had broken his probation conditions and was not planning to return to prison, according to a Delhi police press release.