An Indian serial killer confesses to his involvement in more than 50 murders. His gang allegedly dumped the bodies in crocodile infested waters

After spending 16 years in jail, the 62-year-old man received a brief probation in January. But when his 20 days abroad ended, Sharma did not return to prison, according to Indian police.
About six months after his disappearance on Wednesday, Indian police arrested Sharma in the country's capital Delhi, where he lived with a widow he had married since he did not return from probation.
When asked, Sharma confessed that he had broken his probation conditions and was not planning to return to prison, according to a Delhi police press release.
According to the Delhi police, Sharma also went into detail about his criminal past.
After losing money on a scam, he got involved in a fake gas canister sale plan. He then participated in an illegal kidney transplant plan and was arrested in 2004 for the case. According to the police, he admitted to having participated in more than 125 of those transplants, and each of them earned him between $ 6,680 and $ 9,350.
Sharma told police that he and others worked on another plan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They hired taxis and then killed drivers in remote locations, before dumping bodies in a channel into crocodiles, meaning there was no chance that the remains could be recovered.
After the bodies were dumped, Sharma sold the taxis, whole or in parts, and earned about $ 270 for each car.
Sharma finally confessed to being the mastermind behind the murder of more than 50 taxi drivers. However, he has only been convicted of a handful of those murders, according to police.