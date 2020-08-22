an-individual-linked-to-an-outbreak-at-a-wedding-reception-has-died,-hospital-says

As the US House of Representatives debates legislation to provide additional funding for the US Postal Service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail delivery, the House Oversight Committee has released a new internal USPS slide presentation prepared for the Postmaster General that shows reduced service since July.

“To those who still claim there are ‘no delays’ and that these reports are just ‘conspiracy theories,’ I hope this new data causes them to re-think their position and support our urgent legislation today,” House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney said in a statement. “We have all seen the headlines from every corner of our country, we have read the stories and seen pictures, we have heard directly from our constituents, and these new documents show that the delays are far worse than we were told.”

According to the documents, obtained and released by the committee, there has been an overall drop in service across all mail types including First-Class Mail, Marketing Mail and Periodicals. The slide show is dated Aug. 12, 2020.

Newsdio has reached out to USPS for comment on the documents.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has previously acknowledged a dip in service, telling Postal Service employees that changes he oversaw have had “unintended consequences,” but he continued to describe them as necessary.

Some context: During a US Senate committee hearing on Friday, DeJoy said that a “substantial portion” of the current delays stem from complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A substantial portion of our delays are related to Covid. I won’t go as far as to not say that we had maybe a 4 or 5% hit on our service level or delay. All sorts of mail: marketing mail, everything because it got stuck on a dock,” he told lawmakers. “And we’re drastically bringing that down. And once that is aligned, we should have a smooth running system, at a, you know, much more high performance grade.”

DeJoy, along with USPS Board of Governors chairman Robert Duncan, will testify before the Oversight Committee Monday morning.