An injured, suspect wanted in shooting at a Dallas mall

A person was shot Tuesday in a busy Dallas shopping center, and police were searching for a single suspect, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the Galleria in North Dallas. Senior Police Cpl. Melinda Gutiérrez said that the injured person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The mall was evacuated when officers reviewed the security video and did a store-by-store search of the mall for the suspect. No other shootings or injuries were reported.

Dallas police said in Twitter that "there was no active shooter". Meanwhile, police officers were stationed outside the large shopping center that was also surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Sabrena Moore, 23, said she was shopping at the H&M on the second floor of the mall when she heard multiple shots.

"I started running towards the fire exit, because that's the closest exit I saw," he told The Dallas Morning News.

She and several other people ended up taking a freight elevator that led to a parking lot, where she saw an injured man.

Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers at half their capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall's stores had opened since June 1. The reopening of retailers and other public accommodations has coincided with a sharp increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.