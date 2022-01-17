

In this interview, we will discuss the first season of Interview with a Vampire. We will go over what we know so far about the release date, trailer, and cast. This interview is spoiler-free! The interview is set to be released in 2022. There has not been a trailer release date announced yet, but we can assume it will come soon before the season starts.

Releasing of season 1

The first season of Interview with a Vampire will be released sometime in 2022. In June 2021, it was announced that AMC had given the production a series order for an eight-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire. The series will be produced by Rolin Jones and Mark Johnson. The trailer was just released and it looks amazing! Be sure to check it out below.

The cast of Interview with a Vampire Season

The cast for the new season is amazing. We are excited to see Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in their respective roles. The Australian actor Sam Reid will play Lestat in the new series while Jacob Anderson will play Louis. Bailey Bass joined the cast as Claudia. We are excited to see what these talented actors bring to the show.

What is the cast saying about ‘Interview with the vampire’?

Sam Reid said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing Lestat in the upcoming series of Interview with a Vampire. It’s a role I’ve always wanted to play and I can’t wait to get started.” Jacob Anderson said, “I’m hugely excited to be joining the cast of Interview with a Vampire as Louis. It is such an iconic and seminal book so I am really looking forward to bringing it to life.”

Bailey Bass said, “I am overjoyed and terrified all at the same time to be joining this incredible cast for Season Two of Interview with a Vampire. Claudia is one of my favourite characters ever written and I feel very honoured to have been given this opportunity.”

What is Interview with Vampire all about?

Interview with the Vampire is a gothic horror and vampire novel by American author Anne Rice, published in 1976. The coming series has a story that centres on vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells the story of his life to a reporter. The novel was adapted into a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst. There are also rumours that the coming series may be turned into a TV show. We don’t know too many details about what will happen in the interview with Vampire Season but we do know that it is set to air next year. In the meantime, make sure you check out the book and the movie so you can get excited for what’s to come!

Season one of an interview with the vampire is set to follow the book fairly closely, so if you’re a fan of the book, you’re sure to love the show. The first season will have only eight episodes, but we can already tell that it’s going to be amazing. We’ve seen a few trailers and they look pretty good! We also know that the show is going to be a little more graphic than the movie. The book is darker and more violent, so it’ll be interesting to see how they translate that onto the small screen. Rice’s novels are well-known for their explicit content, so we’re not surprised by this news.

What is the story of Interview with the Vampire in the book?

The story opens with the interviewer interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac, who is desperate to speak about his life. He tells the interviewer about how he was turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt and his centuries-long search for redemption. He also talks about how he met Claudia, who was just a child when he made her into a vampire. The interview continues for many nights, and Louis describes his life in great detail.

This first season will focus on Louis’ life as a vampire, from his turning up until he meets Lestat de Lioncourt. It looks like we’ll get to see some of his most famous adventures, including his time in New Orleans and France. We’re excited to see what else they have in store for us! The interview with a vampire has been renewed for a second season, so make sure if you haven’t read the book or watched the movie yet, now is the time to do so. Interview with Vampire Season One is set to air next year and we promise that you won’t want to miss it! In addition, make sure you check out our other posts about Anne Rice and her work – there’s some great stuff in there for fans of the interview with a vampire!