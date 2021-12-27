What is the movie all about?

The Expendables 4: The Return of the Action Heroes is a movie about an all-star cast of action heroes led by Sylvester Stallone. If you like explosions, car chases, and one-liners then this is the movie for you. The Expendables are a group of mercenaries who fight to save western civilization from communists and terrorists through their own brand of justice. This time around the Expendables are up against a new enemy, but with the same goal; to save the world.

Who are the actors in the movie?

The movie is full of your favorite action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, and Jet Li. These guys have been in some of the biggest action movies of all time and now they’re teaming up again for ‘The Expendables’. They are joined by a whole bunch of new faces including Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. These actors have worked together before so they already know each other’s moves inside out. The chemistry between the stars is obvious on-screen which makes for some pretty entertaining action scenes.

What will happen in this movie?

Nobody knows for sure but we can expect plenty of explosions, guns, and hand-to-hand combat. The first two movies were pretty successful so the pressure is on for the team to deliver this time around. We’re just hoping that it lives up to our expectations!

Who do you think will be the villain?

There’s been no confirmation as to who the villain will be but we can make some guesses. The first two movies had villains played by Sylvester Stallone and Jet Li, so it’s likely that one of them will be returning for this installment. However, there are plenty of other talented actors who could be up for the role.

Will the real Barney Ross please stand up? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qP6DyXeFCV — The Expendables (@expendables) December 6, 2021

Who do you think will be in it?

This is always the million-dollar question when there’s a new Expendables film on its way! We can expect plenty of returning stars, including Jason Statham and Arnold Schwarzenegger but we’re intrigued to see who else could make an appearance this time around.

Which is the best season of the series?

Season 4 is definitely one of the best seasons of the series, and it’s definitely my favorite season of the entire series. It’s no secret that the series is centered around the Expendables. It has a lot of really great storylines and characters that really make you care about them. It’s also full of a lot of action, and that is definitely something that I’m looking forward to. Season 4’s storyline is one of the best the series has ever produced and it is also one of the most action-packed. There are action and explosions and explosions that are so intense and scary to watch that you feel like you are right there with the cast and crew. If you want to really dive into the story of season 4, just watch the intro video below.

What is the trailer all about?

The season four intro video is definitely one of the greatest to date, and it does a great job at depicting everything that will happen in this explosive new series. There are action and explosions and explosions that are so intense and scary to watch that you feel like you are right there with the cast and crew. If you want to really dive into the story of season 4, just watch the intro video below.