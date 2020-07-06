An Italian glacier is turning pink due to algae that melts the ice

(CNN) – A glacier in Italy is turning pink due to algae, a development that will make ice melt faster, says a scientist studying the phenomenon.

Pink snow appeared on the Presena glacier in northern Italy, researcher Biagio Di Mauro of the Institute of Polar Sciences of the Italian National Research Council told CNN on Monday.

While "watermelon snow," as it is sometimes known, is quite common in the Alps in spring and summer, it has been more marked this year.

A man is seen walking on the pink snow on the glacier. Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

When Di Mauro went to the glacier on Saturday to investigate, "there was quite an impressive bloom of snow-covered algae," he said.

He told CNN that he believes an algae called Chlamydomonas nivalis is responsible for the color change.

This spring and summer they have seen low snowfall and high atmospheric temperatures, Di Mauro said, adding: "This creates the perfect environment for algae to grow."

Di Mauro believes that the snow has turned pink due to the presence of algae. Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

Algae blooms are bad news for glacier health as darker snow absorbs more energy, which means it melts faster.

"It is certainly bad for the glacier," said Di Mauro.

The phenomenon has been particularly common this year, said Di Mauro, who plans to study it in more detail to determine algae concentration and map the flowers using satellite data.

Di Mauro has previously studied the Morteratsch glacier in Switzerland, where an algae called Ancylonema nordenskioeldii has turned the ice purple.

This algae has also been found in southwestern Greenland, as well as in the Andes and the Himalayas.

Glaciers around the world are melting as a result of climate change.

In October 2019, research revealed that glaciers in Switzerland have shrunk by 10% in the past five years, a rate never seen before in more than a century of observations.

In Antarctica, the giant Denman glacier has retreated nearly three miles in the past 22 years, according to research published in March.

If it melts completely, sea levels will rise nearly five feet, the researchers said.