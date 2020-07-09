An officer told George Floyd that 'it took a lot of oxygen to speak', body camera transcripts show





"Come on, man. Oh, oh. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Ah! They'll kill me. They'll kill me. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Oh!" Floyd said in response to Chauvin, according to the transcripts.

Minutes later, Floyd did not respond and was later pronounced dead.

The transcripts detail the last moments of Floyd's life and were taken from body cameras used by former Minneapolis officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. The documents were released Wednesday as part of a motion filed Tuesday in state court in Minneapolis.

The motion, filed by Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, wants a judge to dismiss Lane's charges. Lane is accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and of murdering second-degree murders in Floyd's death.

Authorities have not released the body camera images and CNN has been unable to corroborate the transcripts. CNN contacted the court to request the videos mentioned in the motion. CNN contacted an attorney representing the Floyd family. Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Lane and Kueng had helped contain Floyd and ex-officer Tou Thao was nearby. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Kueng and Thao are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders, the same charges that Lane faces. All four officers were fired. Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, declined to comment on the transcripts on Wednesday. Before Floyd was forced to fall to the ground, he told officers he couldn't breathe, he shared that he had suffered from Covid-19 and that he was claustrophobic, according to the transcripts. Floyd was scared when officers tried to put him on a police car, detailed the transcripts, and told officers to "tell my children, I love them. I am dead." Later, when Floyd was pinned to the ground, Lane asked Chauvin if officers should move Floyd to his side, raising concerns about a possible medical emergency, according to the transcripts. "No, he stays where we have him," Chauvin replied, the transcript says. On the motion, Lane asked twice if Floyd should be transferred to his side. Chauvin, a 20-year veteran and training officer, told Lane to keep him there until the ambulance arrived, according to the motion. Chauvin assured Lane that Floyd was fine and that Lane could see no "visible intentional imposition of damage," the motion says. Lane's attorney, Gray, said in the motion that his client did not know that Chauvin was committing a crime while Floyd was being restrained. The attorney said the decision to restrict Floyd was reasonably justified, according to the motion.

CNN's Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.