Have you ever gone for a swim, and when you get out to bask, you realize that your skin is itchy? Many people believe that the chlorine in swimming pool water is the main culprit for their itchy skin.

Chlorine is used to disinfect pool water and kill bacteria, but it can also cause skin irritation. It is an important part of keeping the pool clean, but, at the same time, it can also be the reason for your itchy skin.

This read will get into details about swimming pool water, if it can cause itchy skin, and what can be used instead of chlorine- the main culprit. Let’s dive right in!

What is Chlorine?

Chlorine is a chemical that is used to disinfect water and kill bacteria. It’s added to pools, hot tubs, and other recreational waters to keep them clean and safe for people to use. It is also used in some industrial processes and found in some household cleaning products. While chlorine effectively disinfects water and kills bacteria, it can also cause skin irritation.

When chlorine mixes with sweat and body oils, it can form chloramines. These chemicals can irritate your skin and eyes and cause a “chlorine rash.”

Chlorine rash is a type of allergic contact dermatitis, which is a skin reaction that happens when you come into contact with an allergen. It usually causes red, itchy, dry skin. In severe cases, it can lead to blisters or swelling. If you have chlorine rash, you might also experience a burning sensation or stinging when you come into contact with water.

The rash is not contagious, and it’s usually not serious. However, it can be uncomfortable and take a week or more to resolve.

You may be more prone to skin irritation from chlorine if you have sensitive skin. You might also be more likely to experience itchiness if you swim frequently or spend a lot of time in the pool.

Traditional chlorine system

Chlorine has been the go-to chemical to clean pools for the longest time. It’s effective, and it’s relatively inexpensive. The chlorine can be added to the pool in three different forms; Chlorine liquid, chlorine tablets, and granular chlorine.

Chlorine liquid – It is a chlorine liquid, and it's very effective in disinfecting the pool and killing bacteria. It is the most common form of chlorine used to disinfect pool water. The chlorine doesn't have to be diluted before adding it to the pool. You can simply pour it into the skimmer or directly into the pool.

Chlorine tablets – They are slow-dissolving and are often used in automated chlorination systems. The tablets are added to a chlorinator, which disperses them into the water. They are less likely to cause skin irritation than liquid chlorine because they don't come into direct contact with swimmers.

Granular chlorine – This form of chlorine is less concentrated than liquid chlorine, and it's often used in smaller pools. Granular chlorine is first put in a bucket, then dissolved before being added directly to the pool water. The granular chlorine slowly dissolves and disinfects the water.

It is a dry, granulated form of chlorine used in some pool systems. It’s less concentrated than other forms of chlorine, so it can take longer to kill bacteria. Granular chlorine is also more likely to cause skin irritation than other forms of chlorine because it can be difficult to control the amount that dissolves into the water.

How does Chlorine keep a pool clean?

Chlorine consists of chlorine atoms that bond with water molecules to form hypochlorous acid. This acid is a strong disinfectant that kills bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms.

When chlorine is added to pool water, it kills bacteria immediately. However, it takes time for the chlorine to reach its full strength. For this reason, pools are usually closed for a while after they’re treated with chlorine so that the levels have time to stabilize.

Once the chlorine levels have stabilized, the pool can be opened to swimmers. However, it’s important to note that chlorinated water can still irritate your skin, even if the level of chlorine is within the recommended range.

Are there alternatives to chlorine?

In August 2020, BioLab, the biggest supplier of chlorine to the pool industry, burned down. As a result, pool owners felt the impact of the shortage and had to look for other options to clean their pools. At the end of the day, pools still had to be cleaned and disinfected to be safe for swimmers. Some alternative options include bromine, ozonators, ionizers, PHMB, and salt chlorinator systems.

These alternatives are good, but most of them involve a lot of processes that might not be ideal for everyone, especially if you just want to jump in the pool and have fun. Additionally, chlorine is the preferred option for most people because it is cheap. Regardless, if you react to the chlorine in water, it is best to try out the other alternatives highlighted above.