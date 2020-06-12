Ana Navarro: 19 ways to combat racism (Opinion)

Maybe it was Floyd calling his "mom" who had died three years earlier. Maybe it was the sequence of hashtags as a result of the racism that happened in such a short time: #AhmaudArbery, #BreonnaTaylor, #BirdingWhileBlack. Maybe it was the combination of all those things and more.
Whatever it is, it led to a collective understanding that spread across the country and around the world that the United States has a problem of systemic racism. We have been carrying it since our country was born. It is killing us, some of us, literally.
What happens now? What comes beyond the hashtag? Some of my black friends have told me, sometimes with rolling eyes and a smile, that they have received random calls and text messages from white people they know, asking how they are, asking what they can do. It limits how ridiculous people are asked how to solve a problem they did not create and are victims of instead.
But still, it is a question that deserves a serious answer. Even though I have many close black friends, although I don't consider myself a racist, and although I'm also a minority in this country, it's a question I've been asking and thinking about.
Government officials must take steps, such as banning stranglings, ensuring that police officers who abuse their power lose their jobs, prosecute police brutality, and many other steps. There are also things we can do as citizens and individuals. I am not a race expert. I'm just a normal person who wants to find out how we can make things a little better. This is not intended to be pontificate or to give a lecture, or a complete list. Just some thoughts from an imperfect human who wants to live in a more perfect Union:
- Intolerance is based on ignorance. We must educate ourselves. Read something longer than a tweet about the history of slavery. It is very important to know how and when the systemic dehumanization of blacks began in the United States. Look at the photos of the slaves' backs, marked by lashes. Look at the metal shackles and chains that were made to wear, even for young children, around their necks and wrists. Look up the names of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Nat Turner, and Sojourner Truth.
- Tear down the Confederate monuments. They belong to history books, museums and garbage cans, not to public squares or the streets of America. They are a hurtful commemoration of an embarrassing time in America. Do not fool yourself. It is not about heritage. If you want to honor your great-grandfather who fought for the Confederacy, that's great. Hang his painting on your wall. For most of us, especially those whose great-grandparents were chained, Confederate monuments romanticize slavery.
- Read the story, look at the photos of what happened to Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy brutally tortured and lynched for allegedly flirting with a white woman, who years later admitted that he had fabricated parts of the story. That is why people are sick and tired of being sick and tired. Because for decades, we have been confronted with visual evidence of black men and women who were framed and killed for misdemeanors or false charges, and it continues to happen.
- Learn about the civil rights movement. Sit down with your children and watch Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Learn what "Bloody Sunday" was. Go back and read about "Loving v. Virginia" because it was only 50 years ago that interracial marriage was a crime.
- Read black literature, watch movies and documentaries about black America: titles like "12 Years of Slavery", "Roots", "Malcolm X", "Selma", "The Butler", "Killing a Mockingbird", "I Know Why the caged bird sings "and" The love story ".
- Have real human interactions with people of color. Talk to people and learn from people who may be different from you. Ask them to share their stories, and then listen with an open heart.
- Demand that the companies you do business with have people of color on their corporate boards and C-suites.
- Support black-owned companies.
- If you work at a company that has internship programs, make sure those interns look like the United States. People of color need opportunities.
- Donate to scholarship funds for people of color.
- Amplify black and brown voices. Make sure they are represented in the media. Follow some prominent voices on Twitter. Support movies and shows produced by people of color.
- Don't keep quiet about racism. When someone makes a racial joke or says a racial slur, stop him, even if he is your blood relative.
- When someone does something racist at work, call them. Report them to Human Resources. Even if it's a colleague you like. Whatever you do, don't look the other way.
- Make meaningful connections and friendships with black people, and not just to say "I have black friends." I know that in some less diverse places in America, that doesn't sound easy. But really, with social media and everything in between, it's not that difficult.
- Check your own privilege. Look in the mirror and ask yourself if you engage in deliberate or unconscious racism.
- Don't support racists. Build your wallet. When someone says something racist on TV, turn it off. Find out who their advertisers are and tell them you won't spend money on them if they continue to spend their money on programs that fan the flames of racism. (Yes, I am talking about Tucker Carlson).
- Solidarity matters. Words matter. Allies can make a difference. No one says black lives matter more. No one says that all lives don't matter. People just say Black Lives Matter. Say those three little words. It shouldn't be controversial, really.
- Do not vote for a racist for any elected position, local, state or federal, including the presidency of the United States. In Case You Need an Explainer: Someone who was sued for housing discrimination, asked for the death penalty for the Central Park Five (and refuses to apologize even after they were exonerated), promoted the birth conspiracy against the First black president and called athletes (many of them black) who kneel "motherfuckers", he is a racist. And in case you still don't understand, let me be more specific: don't vote for Donald Trump in November.