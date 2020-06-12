Ana Navarro: 19 ways to combat racism (Opinion)

Maybe it was Floyd calling his "mom" who had died three years earlier. Maybe it was the sequence of hashtags as a result of the racism that happened in such a short time: #AhmaudArbery, #BreonnaTaylor, #BirdingWhileBlack. Maybe it was the combination of all those things and more.

Whatever it is, it led to a collective understanding that spread across the country and around the world that the United States has a problem of systemic racism. We have been carrying it since our country was born. It is killing us, some of us, literally.

What happens now? What comes beyond the hashtag? Some of my black friends have told me, sometimes with rolling eyes and a smile, that they have received random calls and text messages from white people they know, asking how they are, asking what they can do. It limits how ridiculous people are asked how to solve a problem they did not create and are victims of instead.

But still, it is a question that deserves a serious answer. Even though I have many close black friends, although I don't consider myself a racist, and although I'm also a minority in this country, it's a question I've been asking and thinking about.