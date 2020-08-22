analysis:-5-big-things-i-learned-this-week

(Newsdio) It’s been one of the most unique — and news-filled — weeks in a very long time, led by the first-ever (mostly) virtual party convention. Below, a few things I learned this week.

1. Joe Biden gave the best speech of his life in a HUGE moment. I’ve watched a lot of Biden speeches — in the Senate, on the 2008 campaign trail and in the eight years he served as vice president. I’ve never seen him be as good as he was in accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night.

2. The establishment vs. liberal fight isn’t over. While Democrats worked to put the happiest possible face on the convention, there were clear signs of cracks just below the surface. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, one of the brightest Democratic stars in the nation, was relegated to a brief speech on Tuesday night. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to wade into the contested Senate primary in Massachusetts — on behalf of Rep. Joe Kennedy III — won’t make her any friends on the liberal side of the ledger.

3. Trump’s tax returns might be closer to coming out after all. A decision in federal court this week swatted away the President’s attempt to dismiss the effort by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax records as part of a grand jury investigation into hush money paid to two women in the run-up to the 2016 election.

4. The Senate Intelligence Committee released its final report on Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. It was damning. Its key conclusion: Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s “high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services” was regarded as a “grave counterintelligence threat.”