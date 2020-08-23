analysis:-biden-gains-popularity-in-post-convention-polling

(Newsdio) The first polls taken after the Democratic National Convention are in, and it mostly seems like “mission accomplished” for the Democrats.

While it does not look like former Vice President Joe Biden‘s lead over President Donald Trump had widened, Biden may have made his advantage more durable by raising his own popularity.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll puts Biden ahead by a 52% to 42% margin among likely voters. That’s identical to the lead Biden had from the pollster before the conventions began. An average of the limited data out of the conventions suggest that there has been a change of less than a point either way in the horse race.

We’ll obviously need to see if the lack of change in the horse race shifts as more data comes in, but it’s not surprising if this is where the data ultimately ends up.