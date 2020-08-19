analysis:-bill-clinton’s-dnc-speech-shows-how-the-democratic-party-has-changed

(CNN) It can take Bill Clinton five minutes just to say hello.

But that’s all the time the 42nd President got on Tuesday to address the party that he once dominated. Had things turned out only a little differently in 2016, he would have addressed Democrats after four years as the country’s first First Gentleman. Instead, he got a walk-on part in a party that left him behind as it trekked to the left. Much of his party now views Clinton’s revisions on welfare, trade and criminal justice as a betrayal and in the #MeToo era recoils from his extramarital affairs.

Clinton’s brief turn in this year’s Democratic National Convention represented his most insignificant role at a convention. But while he might be seen as a bit of an embarrassing uncle by the party’s young guns, he framed the argument against Trump as few other politicians can.

It’s a mark of the Democratic Party’s dearth of younger talent that the 74-year-old — who was elected in 1992, served eight years and has had a busy 20-year post-presidency — is still three years younger than this year’s presumptive nominee.

It was 1984 when Clinton first spoke at a convention to boost a ticket with another female vice presidential nominee — Geraldine Ferraro. Four years later, the then-Arkansas gov nearly torpedoed his own prospects with a windy address that drew ironic cheers when he uttered the words: “in closing.”