analysis:-controversy-over-australian-pm’s-vaccine-comments-points-to-the-next-coronavirus-nightmare

Hong Kong (CNN) With one comment, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison managed to turn a positive coronavirus story into a public relations disaster, and highlighted the potential next nightmare of the pandemic: a fight over vaccines.

Speaking about a plan to provide free coronavirus immunization to all Australians as soon as that is possible, Morrison said Wednesday that he would “expect it to be as mandatory as you could possibly make it,” with some exemptions on medical grounds.

His health minister, Karen Andrews, reiterated that line later, saying the government was “looking at it being a mandatory vaccine.” But by Wednesday evening, Morrison was already backtracking, telling radio station 2GB that “it is not going to be compulsory to have the vaccine … there are no compulsory vaccines in Australia.”

“No one is going to force anybody to do anything as a compulsory measure, but we certainly will encourage people to take this up,” Morrison said. “Everybody needs to understand what we are trying to achieve here.”

Morrison’s reversal came after his original comments had been seized on by anti-vaccination groups in Australia and around the world, many of which have long been warning of supposed plans to force a coronavirus jab on people.