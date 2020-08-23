analysis:-convention-will-test-trump’s-ability-to-explain-away-the-us-economic-collapse

(Newsdio) President Donald Trump’s election-year economic record looks extraordinarily bleak: widespread business failures, the highest unemployment since the Great Depression, the largest output drop in modern history.

That’s not how the President describes it as he prepares to accept his party’s nomination once again at this week’s upcoming Republican National Convention. He instead emphasizes the early shape of recovery, calling it a “Super V” pointing back up toward prosperity.

But the “V” points up from the bottom of an economic crater; its direction from here remains uncertain. At minimum, that complicates Trump’s task of digging out of his deep political hole against Democratic nominee Joe Biden this fall.

The stark polarization of 21st century politics makes economic conditions just one factor in shaping election outcomes. Cultural issues may matter more. And in 2020, the unique nature of Trump’s presidency and unique circumstances of his economic woes make their effects all the more difficult to fathom.

Economic collapse did not cause Trump’s political problems. Disaffection with his divisive leadership and erratic behavior has made him the first president never to reach 50% approval in his term. Solid growth, low unemployment and strong financial markets didn’t keep his party from losing its House majority in 2018, or keep Trump from falling behind Biden early this year.