analysis:-dc-entertainment-gets-its-act-together-with-‘batman’-and-‘wonder-woman’

(Newsdio) DC Entertainment seems to be getting its act together at a moment when the movie world is falling apart.

The company hosted a DC FanDome event on Saturday, showcasing new footage from the “Wonder Woman” sequel and “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves’ eagerly anticipated revival of the signature character starring Robert Pattinson.

Almost as significantly, DC — like Newsdio, a unit of WarnerMedia — previewed director Zack Snyder’s expanded four-hour cut of “Justice League,” which percolated up thanks to a vociferous campaign by die-hard fans. It’s being used, in essence, as an unusually responsive act of customer service, and a super-sized enticement to lure subscribers to the company’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

For DC, which has often appeared to be enviously playing catchup to the cultural titan that Marvel has become, this confluence of titles, following the R-rated success of “Joker,” has seemingly marked its maturation after several high-profile missteps.

That included Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and racing to release “Justice League,” seemingly skipping a few steps by hastily launching the super team before having formally introduced half of its members. The movie fell short of box office expectations as well as in the eyes of critics and fans — yielding headlines like “Justice League Is A Major Box Office Disappointment,” followed by a management shift that left DC at what looked like a crossroads.